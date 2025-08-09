The Two-Headed ACC Giants: Pitt and Louisville Claim the Top Seeds
Wake Forest Women’s Volleyball hopes to make some noise after a subpar season. The Demon Deacons capped off the year with a 13-18 record. In a recent post, the ACC released the preseason coaches' poll rankings.
After incredible seasons in the previous year, Pitt and Louisville sit on the top of the mountaintop of the most recent preseason ACC Coaches Poll.
A 2023-2024 season recap
Throughout the entire regular season, Pitt was nothing but strong. Entering the NCAA Tournament as a number one seed, there were high expectations for them to succeed in the postseason. Needless to say, the team put together a strong effort, falling just short to Louisville in the semifinal. With many star players from both teams returning to the court, Louisville and Pitt are both seeking to make a deep run, with a Natty within their grasp. Pitt and Louisville contribute a total of seven players to the All-ACC Preseason Team.
Demon Deacon Preseason Preparation
Luckily for the Deacons and fans alike, the women’s volleyball team has not been complacent this offseason. One of the greatest additions comes in the form of a completely new coaching staff. From the head coach to recruiting coordinator, the new hires hope to instill a winning culture in Winston-Salem. Alongside the coaching staff come a handful of new players, including three transfers and four freshmen, who are joining the team.
Optimism in Deactown
Though Wake Forest has entered the rankings as a heavy underdog, there is still major upside for this squad. Led by a winning head coach, Jeff Hulsmeyer, the Demon Deacons hope to build a culture that can carry on for years to come. Regardless of how this year plays out, there is much to learn from this upcoming season. With the hopes of all Deacon Nation cheering them on, the Wake Forest Women’s Volleyball team hopes to shine through the doubt.
Realistic Expectations for This Season
Pitt and Louisville will be powerhouses in the ACC, but there are still many teams that could just as easily make a run. With Jordyn Harvey, Ipar Kurt, and Elia Rubin returning for the Cardinals, Stanford hopes to enter the conversation as one of the front-runners to win the ACC. Teams like SMU, UNC, and Georgia Tech could just as easily make a solid run in the postseason. Regardless of who you think will be hoisting the ACC, and potentially the NCAA, trophy at the end of the season, the 2025-2026 women’s volleyball season will be one worth tuning in for.