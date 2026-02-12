Wake Forest Men's Tennis to Defend Indoor Title

This weekend, the Wake Forest men's tennis team will have the opportunity to defend one of the national titles the team won last year. They will play in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, starting Friday in Waco, Texas.

The Demon Deacons won the 2025 title by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in an intense dual that came down to the final court. Wake Forest came out on top, 4-3, to claim their second ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

This year, Baylor University in Waco and SMU University in Dallas will host the first rounds, and Dallas will host the semifinals and finals on February 16–17.

Wake Forest (6-1, 0-0 ACC), currently ITA's No. 3 team in the nation, earned the top seed in the Waco side of the bracket. A potential rematch of last year's final could take place in the semifinals as TCU earned the No. 2 seed in the Waco bracket.

Wake Forest will open up against No. 8 seed UC Santa Barbara. The duel will begin at 6:30 p.m CT on Friday, February 13, at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in Waco. The Gauchos come into the tournament undefeated at 6-0.

ITA National Team Indoor Championship Bracket

Wake Forest tennis player DK Suresh Ekambaram | Wake Forest Athletics

The Deacs will look to become just the sixth team in history to win the indoor team title on three occasions, following triumphs in 2018 and 2025. The Deacs could also become the eighth team to claim the crown in back-to-back seasons and the second team to do so as a member of the ACC.

To win a second-straight title, the Deacs have some very formidable teams they could face. The Waco Bracket also includes TCU, Texas, UCF, Baylor, Texas A&M, and LSU. If Wake makes it to the finals, they will face the team that comes out of the Dallas bracket, which includes Ohio State, Virginia, Mississippi State, Stanford, Arizona State, Florida, Clemson, and SMU.

For those counting, that's five teams from the ACC, five more from the SEC, and four from the Big 12.

Here is the schedule of the first-round matches that will be played on Friday, February 13:

Time: 9:00 am | Teams : Stanford vs Arizona State | Site : SMU

9:00 am | : Stanford vs Arizona State | : SMU Time: 9:00 am | Teams : TCU vs LSU | Site : Baylor

9:00 am | : TCU vs LSU | : Baylor Time: 12:00 pm | Teams : Ohio State vs SMU | Site : SMU

12:00 pm | : Ohio State vs SMU | : SMU Time: 12:00 pm | Teams : Texas vs Texas A&M | Site : Baylor

12:00 pm | : Texas vs Texas A&M | : Baylor Time: 3:30 pm | Teams : Virginia vs Clemson | Site : SMU

3:30 pm | : Virginia vs Clemson | : SMU Time: 3:30 pm | Teams : UCF vs Baylor | Site : Baylor

3:30 pm | : UCF vs Baylor | : Baylor Time: 6:30 pm | Teams : Mississippi State vs Florida | Site : SMU

6:30 pm | : Mississippi State vs Florida | : SMU Time: 6:30 pm | Teams: Wake Forest vs UC Santa Barbara | Site: Baylor

The complete schedule for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. | ITA

How to Follow the Action

You can watch live streams on the ITA YouTube channel, while you can follow live stats of the matches here.

Recommended Articles