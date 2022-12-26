Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch shines in Week 16 loss

On Christmas night, the Arizona Cardinals lost 19-16 in overtime at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch caught a career high 10 catches on 11 targets in the loss, which he turned into 98 receiving yards. He also added 25 rushing yards on three attempts. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon was on the field for 58 of the team's 76 offensive snaps

Dortch delivered a highlight play at the end of the first half, a 17-yard toe tap catch on the sideline that set Arizona up for a field goal that tied the game at six apiece.

With starting quarterback Kyler Murray out for the season and backup Colt McCoy dealing with a concussion, 27-year-old Trace McSorley was left to lead the Cardinals. McSorley struggled to connect with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (1 reception for 4 yards on 10 targets) but found plenty of success when targeting Dortch.

"[Dortch] is a competitor," said McSorley after the game. "He's a guy that you definitely trust to make plays."

Prior to Sunday night, Dortch hadn't caught a pass since Nov. 21 against the 49ers, a game where he made a similar impact. No. 83 caught 9 of 10 targets on that night for a career high 103 receiving yards. However, he injured his thumb in that contest, which forced him to miss Arizona's next game against the Chargers. But following the Week 13 BYE, Dortch was relegated back to a special teams only role, playing only 10 offensive snaps in Week 14.

The 4-11 Cardinals have lost five straight contests, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been heavily criticized this season. One of the many perplexing decisions he's made has been his inconsistent use of Dortch, who's been very productive every time he's gotten the opportunity to play.

Dortch has caught 44 passes on 50 targets this season, good for 422 yards and two touchdowns. His 88% catch rate is second in the entire NFL. The Cardinals receiving corps have shuffled around a lot this year with the Hopkins suspension and injuries to Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown, which has led to the inconsistent playing time for Dortch. One thing is for sure, though — Dortch has capitalized on his limited opportunities and proved that he is a starting-caliber NFL player.

Next up for Arizona is a New Years Day road battle against the Atlanta Falcons.