Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch turns in career effort on MNF

Greg Dortch saw a return to action for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City, leading the team with nine receptions and 103 receiving yards in a 38-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. This is the first 100-yard game in his NFL career, and the nine receptions tied a career high.

Down 14-3 on 3rd-and-6 midway through the second quarter, Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy hit Dortch on a dump off pass to the left, and the 5'8" speedster was able to turn it into a 47-yard gain. Dortch exploded when he found space, shaking four defenders before finally being tackled inside the 15.

This was the longest catch of his career, which was previously a 30-yard grab against the Rams back in Week 3.

Dortch was targeted 10 times on 51 snaps, both of which marked his most involvement since Week 3 against the Rams. Only DeAndre Hopkins was targeted more frequently (12 targets).

Dortch benefitted from high-snap volume as a result of Rondale Moore injuring his groin on the first play of the game. Needing an extra receiver, Dortch was thrust back into the every-down role that he thrived in when Moore missed time earlier this year.

Moore struggled at the beginning of October, but had found a nice rhythm in the last three games. Entering Monday night, Moore was averaging eight catches for 85 yards over his past three games. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will likely start Moore next week against the Rams given he is fully healthy.

Dortch’s involvement drops off a cliff when Moore is available, but the #ProDeac has proved time and time again this season that he can produce when given the opportunity.

Described as a “magnet” by the commentators during Monday Night Football, Dortch has yet to drop a pass this season. He’s been tremendously efficient, hauling in 34 of the 39 targets (87%) thrown his way.

One sour note from Dortch's performance on Monday was he hurt his thumb. He will be getting an MRI on it according to Kingsbury.

Arizona moved to 4-7 on the season, and now has 4 losses by 10+ points. Next up is a home matchup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

