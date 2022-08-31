Cut-down day for #ProDeacs: Surprises on both sides

Roster cut-down day in the NFL provided a lot of good news for Wake Forest fans, as many former Deacons made teams after being on the bubble all summer. As expected, several others remained on the 53-man roster for another season. As of Wednesday morning, 13 Wake alums had spots on an active NFL squad. An additional two are now on the practice squad or reserves. Here are the biggest stories from cut-down day.

LB Luke Masterson, Minnesota Vikings

As an undrafted free agent, Masterson was certainly on the outside looking in to make the 53-man roster. The former Deac led the team in tackles during the preseason and intercepted Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the team’s final game, launching him into active roster consideration.

“Luke really showed well for [himself],” head coach Josh McDaniels said. “I'm very pleased with the effort, attention to detail and progress made over the last month.”

WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals

After snagging three receptions during the 2021 season, Dortch was on the safer side of the bubble entering the preseason. At 5’7” and 175 pounds, he fits a similar mold to starting receiver Rondale Moore, who is currently battling an injury and may miss Week 1. Add in DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension, and suddenly Dortch is fighting for a starting spot with Andy Isabella.

In game two of the preseason, Dortch and Isabella had nearly identical roles in the offense, playing 53 and 57 snaps respectively. Even if Isabella wins the starting spot, Dortch will still see the field often as the projected starting kick and punt returner.

“I thought they attacked this camp," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Dortch and Isabella. "Both of them, every day, full speed, and you see the results. I can't say enough good things about what they did this camp.”

DE Luiji Vilain, Minnesota Vikings

Vilain, another 2022 undrafted free agent, proved that a spectacular preseason can make the difference. With an interception off a tipped pass in Denver and a fumble recovery against the 49ers, the defensive end made a spot for himself on the roster.

It feels great,'' Vilain said of making the team after the deadline yesterday. "It's just the beginning. The work starts now.”

DE Ja’Sir Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

A sixth-rounder this past spring, Taylor impressed consistently throughout training camp. He got reps at second-team slot corner turned heads by intercepting star quarterback Justin Herbert in practice. He also brought value on special teams as a gunner on the punt unit.

“You see a lot of growth with him,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said. “His potential is really high right now. We expect good things from him once those bright lights come on.”

WR Kendall Hinton, Denver Broncos

After pulling in 15 receptions and one touchdown in 2021, Hinton was an unexpected player to be left off Denver’s active roster. With the Broncos deciding to only take six receivers, the former Deac was left as the odd man out. Hinton is a player who could easily move to the game-day roster at some point during the season.

WR Alex Bachman, New York Giants

A fan favorite who led the NFL with 19 preseason receptions, Bachman was certainly a surprising cut. The 26-year old played in three games with the Giants last season, yet was still held off the roster. It is not yet clear whether he will land on New York’s practice squad or get picked up by another team.