Brooklyn Nets Rookie Alondes Williams makes NBA debut

The 2021 ACC Player of the Year and #ProDeac Alondes Williams saw his first NBA playing time for the Brooklyn Nets last night. In five minutes of action he didn't attempt a shot, turned the ball over twice, and pulled down one rebound in the Nets 136-133 win over the Pacers.

Williams checked in at the beginning of the second quarter with the Nets up 40-38 on Indiana. He was subbed out with 6:44 to go in the period with the Pacers up 53-50.

Williams averaged 18.5 ppg, 5.2 apg and 6.4 rpg in his lone season at Wake Forest. The 23-year old went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but signed a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets shortly after. He's spent time in the G League this season, playing in seven games and starting five for the Long Island Nets. During that time he averaged 12.6 ppg, 3.1 apg and 3.7 rpg on 41.9% from the field and 41.4% from three-point land.

Brooklyn sits at fourth place in the Eastern Conference with their 16-12 record. Next up for the Nets is a Monday night battle against the Wizards in Washington.

