Former Wake Forest QB John Wolford to start for Rams on Sunday

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has been ruled out for Sunday's game, paving the way for #ProDeac John Wolford to make his second start in the last three weeks. Wolford also got the nod in Week 10 against the Cardinals, throwing for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 27-17 loss.

Wolford was out with a neck injury in LA's Week 11 matchup against the Saints, and then returned to back up reserve QB Bryce Perkins in Week 12 against the Chiefs with Matthew Stafford out. Perkins threw for 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 26-10 loss. Stafford started the Saints game but left early with an injury and hasn't played since. He cleared concussion protocol Friday but is not yet fit to play, and the now healthy Wolford is set to slide back into the starting role.

Sunday will be Wolford's third career start. He's now 47/78 for 448 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions across three seasons. In 2020, Wolford started the Rams' regular season finale against the Cardinals in place of an injured Jared Goff. His 231 passing yards and 56 rushing yards led LA to an 18-7 win and helped them lock up a spot in the postseason.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams sit at 3-8 and are in last place in the NFC West, one game behind the Arizona Cardinals. The team has been plagued with injuries all year, as Stafford and WRs Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are all currently sidelined. Kickoff for the Rams' game against Seattle is set for Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

