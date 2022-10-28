Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia excels in win over the Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Sacramento Kings 125-110 Thursday night. Jake LaRavia turned in the best performance of his rookie season so far in the win. The #ProDeac almost notched a double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds, connecting on 5/6 FGs, and 3/4 3PTs. LaRavia played a season high 30 minutes, which was more than any other bench player.

LaRavia added a steal and an assist, and posted a game high +24 plus/minus. He looks very comfortable within the flow of an NBA game, and his spot up shooting has been very impressive. The rookie is 6/11 from three-point land through the first four games of the season.

On top of LaRavia's early season success in his NBA career, his teammates seem to love him off the court.

"Shoot the ball rook!" shouted former Duke guard Tyus Jones during the postgame interview, as seen above.

On top of all of the fun the Grizzlies seem to be having, the kid they selected with the 19th overall pick in last year's draft is looking like a great fit. LaRavia is off to an awesome start in his NBA career. His defensive versatility and shooting accuracy have been on display early for this 4-1 Memphis team.

Next up for LaRavia and the Grizzlies is a Saturday night battle in Utah against the Jazz.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content