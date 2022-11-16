Houston Texans sign WR Alex Bachman to practice squad

The Houston Texans signed free agent wide receiver Alex Bachman to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Bachman made a splash back in August playing for the New York Giants, leading the the entire league in receptions (19) this preseason. That production wasn't enough for the Giants to see him worthy of a spot on their 53-man roster, which came as a big surprise.

Bachman, now 26-years old, signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 after playing four seasons at Wake Forest. He spent the last three seasons on and off the with the New York Giants practice squad, before being waived for good on August 30th. During his career in New York, Bachman saw a call up to the active roster twice, once in 2020 and once in 2021.

Bachman could be invited to join the official 53-man roster at some point this season for the 1-7-1 Texans, who have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league. He can provide value as a special teamer in addition to being a pass catcher. There's also a bit of recent drama in the receiving room. Veteran wideout Brandin Cooks was stripped of his captaincy after his request for a trade was not fulfilled.

In four years at Wake Forest, Bachman didn't put up crazy numbers as he wasn't a full time player until he was an upperclassmen. He tallied 82 receptions for 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns in his collegiate career, with 541 yards.

The fact that the door is still open on his NFL career is proof of the California native's skills and work ethic.

The addition of Bachman accompanies several Houston transactions made today, including the signing of former 49ers safety Will Redmond and recent ex-Cardinal running back Eno Benjamin. The Texans also released rookie receiver Michael Young in a corresponding move.

