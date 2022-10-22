Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Jake LaRavia scores 12 points in win over Houston

The Memphis Grizzlies came back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Houston Rockets 129-122 on Friday night.

Jake LaRavia, the #ProDeac and 19th overall pick in this year's draft, performed well in 15 minutes off the bench.

LaRavia scored 12 points on 4-7 shooting, including 3-4 from three-point land and 1-1 from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds and a block.

At Wake Forest, LaRavia only made three three-pointers in a game twice (Feb. 2 vs Pitt, Feb. 15 at Duke). He shot 38.4% from deep during his one season in Winston-Salem.

Not only was LaRavia an efficient scorer Friday night, he showed some juice on this fastbreak jam off of a nice pass from Ja Morant.

LaRavia looks super comfortable shooting these catch and shoot threes. Only two rookies in the NBA have made more threes than LaRavia through two games - Bennedict Mathurin (6) and Jabari Smith (5).

Morant was unbelievable in this one, scoring 49 points, dishing out 8 assists, shooting 5-6 from deep and adding two highlight reel blocks.

20 of Memphis' 35 bench points Friday came from rookies. Colorado State rookie David Roddy, drafted four selections after LaRavia was in the draft, added 8 points in 23 minutes.

Exactly like in his debut, LaRavia was subbed into the game at the start of the second quarter.

The Grizzlies are dealing with some injuries, so LaRavia's role could very well be adjusted when head coach Taylor Jenkins has more of his guys back. But even with added competition for minutes, if LaRavia keeps building off of this strong start he will continue to be a factor off the bench.

Dillon Brooks will return to a starting role on the wing once he recovers from a thigh injury. He is the closest to returning of the injured Grizzlies.

Big man Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent a procedure to address a stress factor in his right foot back in June. He’s still a few weeks away from returning to practice.

Ziaire WIlliams, the 10th overall pick in 2021, was held out of this one due to right knee soreness. He played 21.7 minutes per game as a rookie, and will be a key piece off the bench this season.

The final Grizzly on the injury report is veteran Danny Green, who tore his ACL in last year's NBA playoffs. His return to the lineup won't be until far later in the season. While rehabbing the injury, Green will be a part-time NBA analyst for ESPN.

Once Memphis gets healthier, forward Santi Aldama and guard John Konchar will be bounced form the starting lineup for Brooks and Jackson. They will join Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Steven Adams as the starters for the number two seed in the West last season.

Outside of the two rookies, point guard Tyus Jones, forward Brandon Clarke, and center Xavier Tillman.

Next up for Memphis (2-0) is a road game on a back-to-back at Dallas tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

