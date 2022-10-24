Seahawks RB Ken Walker III dazzles again in win over the LA Chargers

Kenneth Walker III has arrived. And it looks like he's here to stay.

Walker was the star of the show once again in Seattle's 37-23 upset victory in Los Angeles over the Chargers. The rookie carried the ball 23 times, rushing for 168 yards and two scores.

The second round pick put his big-play ability on display with a 74-yard rush TD in the fourth quarter that effectively ended the game. Walker caught a toss from quarterback Geno Smith, evaded a tackler in the backfield and burst by the outstretched arms of defenders down the right sideline.

Walker reached a top speed of 22.09 MPH on the touchdown run, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That's the fastest max speed by a ball carrier this season.

"Man, that dude's special," Smith said after the game.

In the first quarter, Walker scored from 12 yards out, making a beautiful cut, bolting right up the middle and twisting into the end zone.

Walker was the leading rusher in the entire NFL on Sunday, outpacing the next back by 25 yards (LV Raiders Josh Jacobs ran for 143).

Since 26-year old Rashaad Penny injured his ankle vs New Orleans on Oct. 9, Walker has served as a bell-cow back for Seattle. In his 2.5 games leading the backfield, these are Walker's numbers:

49 carries

348 yards

7.1 YPC

5 TDs

9 runs of 10+ yards

The numbers are fantastic, but it's how impressive the 22-year old has looked. Walker is such an explosive athlete - he's balanced and extremely powerful. He's regularly dragging defenders with him for extra yards, and his jukes have been jaw-dropping. Not to mention the appealing and distinctive style he runs with, which displays his patience and herky-jerky moves.

Walker is the first Seahawks rookie running back with an 150-yard, two touchdown game since 1983.

Not only has Walker sparked two straight wins for his team, he's made fantasy football players extremely happy. In ESPN leagues, Walker's average draft position was 102nd. Owners who were patient at the beginning of the season might've found their league winner.

A three-star recruit out of Arlington, Tennessee, Walker started his college career with Wake Forest back in 2018. He somehow went under the radar as a prospect, with his only other offers according to ESPN coming from Arkansas State and Kent State.

During his true freshman season, Walker played behind senior Cade Carney. In a backup role, Walker scored 4 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Walker was much more involved as a sophomore in 2020. Over 7 games, Walker ran for 579 yards, amassing 13 TDs before entering the transfer portal and thus causing him to forfeit his last two games. He split work with Christian Beal-Smith, which formed one of the more lethal rushing duos that head coach Dave Clawson has ever formed.

Walker was fully let loose when he arrived at Michigan State, vastly outmatching his two-season output at Wake Forest with 1,636 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. He finished sixth in Heisman voting as a junior. After one dominant season in the Big Ten with the Spartans, Walker was ready to take his talents to the next level.

With the win, the Seahawks moved to 4-3 on the season. Walker and co. will look to keep the momentum going next Sunday when the team hosts the 6-1 New York Giants on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

