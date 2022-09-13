ProDeacs - NFL Week 1

With Week 1 now in the books, let's check in on the former Demon Deacons playing at the next level.

DE Boogie Basham - Buffalo Bills

To kick off the NFL season, the Bills demolished the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night. Late in the fourth quarter, Basham made an incredible play, deflecting QB Matt Stafford's throw at the line of scrimmage, snagging it out of the air and returning it 20 yards.

The Buffalo defense had a lot to do with the lopsided affair, intercepting Matthew Stafford three times, and sacking him seven times. Basham was the only Bills’ player to record both an interception and a sack.

Basham played 26 snaps Thursday night, rotating in behind Gregory Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. He’s in a great situation, playing on one of the best teams in the league, with a first ballot hall of famer in his position group.

WR Greg Dortch - Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals starting slot receiver Rondale Moore was held out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, opening up the door for Greg Dortch to show what he can do. He answered the call, playing 91% of the offensive snaps and leading the Cardinals in both targets and receptions. Dortch reeled in 7 of 9 targets, good for 63 yards. As long as Moore is inactive, Dortch will continue to have an every-down role as one of Kyler Murray’s top weapons.

“Every time he goes in he tends to find the ball,” said Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game.

With the volume he saw on Monday, Dortch caught the eye of fantasy football analysts as a potential waiver wire pickup. If Dortch can build on this momentum, he’ll likely maintain a role once Moore returns, and maybe even when DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension in week 7.

Also, shoutout to Greg for making a difference in his community the day after the game!

OL Zach Tom - Green Bay Packers

The fourth round pick wowed in the pre-season, and Green Bay fans were frustrated to see him on the bench to start the game on Sunday. Throughout the Packers 23-7 loss to the Vikings, there was plenty of clamoring on twitter, advocating that Tom needed to be out there every play.

Time will tell if the coaching staff agrees, and they hand him the full time role.

S Jessie Bates III - Cincinnati Bengals

Bates had a quiet game in his season debut, listing 2 tackles in Cincinnati’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers. As the surge continues to #PayJessieBates, it will be interesting to watch his season develop with the Bengals.

Additional Notes: