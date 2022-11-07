WATCH: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III scores 2 TDs in win over the Cardinals

Another NFL Sunday, another outstanding performance by #ProDeac Kenneth Walker. In a 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks rookie running back was a big difference maker. Seattle has been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL this season, and Walker has been a key factor. Since Walker took over as the starting running back in week six, Seattle is 4-0.

Walker rushed 26 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win Sunday. Walker also added three catches for 20 yards, his best performance as a past catcher in his short career. Walker’s first score came midway through the fourth quarter, and gave the Seahawks a 24-14 lead.

Then, as Seattle looked to kill the clock and hold onto their lead, they turned once again to their emerging star. On Seattle’s final drive of the game, Walker had four rushes for 29 yards. He capped off the drive with this hard-nosed five-yard touchdown run:

Walker has been truly incredible this season. Per ESPN Stats and Info, Walker’s five straight games with a rushing touchdown ties the Seattle rookie record. Averaging five yards a carry, he has emerged as a frontrunner in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race alongside Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints.

Seattle improved to a 6-3 record with the win, and it’s looking more and more likely that they will ride the former Demon Deacon all the way to a playoff berth.

Next up for the Seahawks is a matchup with the 4-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be played at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Munich, Germany.

