Incredible Year for Zalatoris Ends on a Sour Note

Earlier this morning, Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris announced he would not be able to play in the PGA TOUR Championship due to a back injury, per a statement released by his manager Allen Hobbs.

Zalatoris won his first-ever PGA event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in an exhilarating three-hole playoff just two weeks ago. This past weekend, Zalatoris injured his back on the 3rd hole during the third round of the BMW Championship, forcing him to pull out of the remainder of the event.

“The source of his back pain is two herniated discs,” Hobbs said in the statement.

It’s an unfortunate end to a spectacular year for Willy Z. The young star finished in second place at multiple tournaments, including the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. His prolific play throughout the season put him in the prime position of third place for the beginning of the TOUR’s crowning event.

While the timeline for Zalatoris’ return is unknown, Hobbs referenced that the injury will force the former Deac to miss the vaunted President’s Cup in late September.

Zalatoris, the ninth-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will receive $500,000 for the 30th place finish at the TOUR Championship.