Skip to main content

Three-star OT Uber Ajongo commits to Wake Forest

The Ottawa, Ontario product decommitted from Massachusetts on Dec. 9
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four days after decommitting from Massachusetts, Ajongo announced via Twitter that he'd flipped his commitment to Wake Forest.

Ajongo also originally held offers from Jackson State, Alabama A&M and Eastern Michigan but had been committed to the Minutemen since August. His decommitment came on the same day he received an offer from Wake Forest. 

Ajongo is a three-star recruit and has a rating of 83 according to 247Sports. This is the 20th overall commitment of Wake Forest's 2023 class and the third on the offensive line. Wake's 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 38 nationally on 247Sports. 

Recommended Articles

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

uber ajongo
Recruiting

Three-star OT Uber Ajongo commits to Wake Forest

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19018853
Football

A.T. Perry headlines Wake Forest receivers in season PFF grades

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19528213
Basketball

NC State vs Furman: ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

By Jack Smartt
USATSI_19482512
Basketball

Series History: Wake Forest Basketball vs Appalachian State

By Ben Remis
Fba909-aQAMt-Lg
Football

Three-star linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19577862
Basketball

Four ACC teams highlight AP men's college basketball poll

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19202294
Football

Wake Forest Football: Update on departing transfer offers

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19602151
Basketball

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_18681014
#ProDeacs

Brooklyn Nets Rookie Alondes Williams makes NBA debut

By Ben Conroy