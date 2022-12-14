Three-star OT Uber Ajongo commits to Wake Forest

Four days after decommitting from Massachusetts, Ajongo announced via Twitter that he'd flipped his commitment to Wake Forest.

Ajongo also originally held offers from Jackson State, Alabama A&M and Eastern Michigan but had been committed to the Minutemen since August. His decommitment came on the same day he received an offer from Wake Forest.

Ajongo is a three-star recruit and has a rating of 83 according to 247Sports. This is the 20th overall commitment of Wake Forest's 2023 class and the third on the offensive line. Wake's 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 38 nationally on 247Sports.

