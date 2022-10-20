Wake Forest Football Recruiting: 2023 Defensive Commits

Holding the No. 43 rank in the 2023 recruiting rankings per 247Sports, Wake Forest has been able to parlay its historic 2021 season into recruiting success for the 2023 class. Here are the commits on the defensive side of the ball so far:

CB Antonio Robinson

The prized recruit of the 2023 class, four-star cornerback Antonio Robinson is the highest ranked defensive commit for the Demon Deacons since the birth of recruiting rankings. Known as one of the best players in Miami, Fl. last season, Robinson played at Florida Christian School before transferring this summer to Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Dominating on both sides of the ball, Robinson plays quarterback and wide receiver as well as his primary position, cornerback. Despite not seeing many targets in his direction, Robinson still managed to amass 54 tackles, eight pass break-ups and two interceptions.

As an early enrollee, Robinson will hold a massive advantage as a true freshman with the opportunity to learn the system and put on muscle for an extra five months.

Robinson’s commitment on June 24 was one of the biggest recruiting wins for Wake Forest in program history and Deacs fans should be anxiously awaiting his January arrival. Look for the son of a former Super Bowl champion wide receiver to make an instant impact for Wake Forest.

EDGE Kerrington Lee

Coming out of Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fl., the 6’3'' edge rusher is truly the epitome of a man amongst boys. Lee has incredible quickness for someone his size, which certainly benefits him in his strong quarterback rush and with batting passes. Lee has the potential to get even bigger at Wake Forest; if he can go from 230 to 245-250 pounds, he could become a true monster.

EDGE Tyler Walton

If you thought Lee was a big defensive end, try Walton. The edge rusher is 6’5” and weighs in at 230 pounds. Out of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., Walton dominated his junior season. In 11 games, Walton posted eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and 47 tackles (17 for loss). Walton is an athletic freak. He runs a 4.65 40 yard dash and also plays varsity basketball. Walton could benefit from some extra weight, but Dave Cohen and the defensive line staff can mold Walton into an impact player.

DL Chris Marable

The lone commit from South Carolina, Chris Marable is an explosive athlete for his size — 6’3” 280 lbs — and has a knack for getting by the offensive line within seconds after the snap. Recruited as a defensive tackle, Marable is a dominant force on the interior. As he continues to fill out his frame, look for Marable to play as an underclassman; Wake loses fellow defensive lineman Dion Bergan Jr., and Tyler Williams in the coming years. As a defensive tackle for Hilton Head, Marable was awarded nine total offers — four of those from ACC schools.

With an evident focus on the defensive line in this class, defensive line coach Dave Cohen landed five commitments— three defensive ends, and two defensive tackles. Expect Marable to be a key piece in Cohen’s four man front during his tenure in Winston-Salem.

CB Rushaun Tongue

Though Tongue is listed as a mid to low three star recruit, he received significant interest from schools all across the east coast. Out of Chesapeake Sr. High School in Lake Shore, Md., Tongue received 22 scholarship offers and chose Wake over Maryland, UVA and Virginia Tech. Tongue can tackle well in the open field, hits hard and plays with edge and swagger that leads his defensive unit.

Tongue also provides value on special teams, returning kicks and punts. Earlier this season, he took one to the house, showcasing his explosive speed in the open field.

DL Ka’Shawn Thomas

The 6’2”, 315-pound defensive lineman was the first commit of the 2023 class. Among the seven commits from Georgia, Thomas attends Brunswick High School. Thomas has been highly productive on the defensive front for Brunswick, accounting for 98 tackles and five sacks over the past two seasons. Regarded as one of the best defensive lineman in Georgia, Thomas and the Brunswick defense held opponents to less than 14 points per game last season.

Slotting in as the No. 121 defensive lineman in the country, Thomas is discounted for his height, but expect this ranking to climb with a productive senior season.

S Davaughn Patterson

Patterson is a three star hybrid safety out of Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fl. Patterson is the jack of all trades for his team, rushing for 351 yds and six touchdowns at tailback in his junior season. On the opposite side of the ball, Patterson amassed 88 tackles in 10 games last year.

As seen in the 7 on 7 clips, Patterson has an uncanny ball hawking ability. He wins 50/50 battles for interceptions and has incredible leaping ability paired with very solid hands.

DL Sam Williams

Sam Williams, a 6’4”, 280-pound defensive lineman from Callway, Ga., is a unique prospect. Having played both sides of the ball his junior season, Williams is a versatile athlete. Recruited as an edge rusher for Wake, the trio of Walton, Lee and Williams is a massive haul for the future of the defensive edge.

Williams told 247Sports, “I want fans to know that first, I'm glad to be a part of this family, and second, I'm going to help this school become better."

While Williams does not have the same hype as Walton and Lee, his athleticism should allow him to hold a spot in the two deep for the majority of his college career.

