The Wake Forest Demon Deacons narrowly prevailed against Monmouth on Tuesday. This is the second game this season in which Wake faced real adversity, and they handled it well to come away with the win.

Wake's offense managed 81 points while just making two three-pointers. They were able to get to the basket at will, finishing with 46 points in the paint. On the other side, Monmouth shot 47% from the field and 50% from three-point range. That explains a lot of this narrow victory.

The offense was led by Kevair Kennedy and Gavin Placide. Kennedy had 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Placide had the first double-double of his collegiate career. He finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, scoring at the rim at will. Let's go through the major takeaways.

Tale of Two Halves

Wake was getting to the rim early but could not convert at a high percentage on their opportunities there. Eight minutes into the game, they were 3-for-8 on layups. Opportunities were there, but the Deacs had to start capitalizing on them. They started to find a little more success while leaning on the offensive glass to get second-chance points. This led to a four-point lead at the end of the first half.

The start of the second half was certainly concerning. The Deacs got down by seven points nine minutes into the half after a furious Monmouth run. The offense stalled out, and Monmouth started scoring at will. They were able to get the ball underneath with more success, forcing the Deacs to send more double teams. They led by eight points at the nine-minute mark of the second half.

In the final nine minutes, the Deacs started to seriously cut into the Monmouth advantage. A Kevair Kennedy free throw put the Deacs back up to their largest lead, seven points, with a little under three minutes to go. Monmouth got to the free-throw line to cut the deficit back to just a point with under a minute to go. This is where Kevair Kennedy took over and drove to the basket to put the Deacs back up three with 19 seconds left.

Sealed the deal ‼️ pic.twitter.com/r12l8AxhXl — Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) November 18, 2026

Defensively, it was Gallagher Placide making the final stop by forcing a turnover to secure the victory. Gallagher played a big role in the second half alongside his brother. He finished with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. He is a physical presence and certainly a weapon for this team moving forward.

What's Next?

The Deacs have one more game left on their four-game homestand before heading to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving. They will play Western Carolina on Saturday at 2 pm at the Joel and look to get another confidence boost before competition increases.