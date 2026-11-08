College Football National Championship Odds: Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia Rise; Utah Undervalued After Win vs. BYU?

The College Football National Championship odds moved in a big way on Saturday, as several top teams fell, making the playoff picture a little clearer with just three weeks left in the regular season.

Prior to Week 10, the College Football Playoff selection committee shared their first top-12 of the season, with teams like Notre Dame, Tennessee and others finding themselves further down the ranks than they would have liked.

Well, Notre Dame was one of many teams that pulled off a statement win in Week 10, beating the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes to move to +390 to win the national title. Notre Dame went from +500 up to the new +390 number while the Hurricanes dropped from +600 to +800 with Malachi Toney (ankle) done for the regular season.

Notre Dame is not the favorite to win the CFB Playoff, though, as the Georgia Bulldogs trounced the Ole Miss Rebels, pushing them up to +240 to win it all this season. Gunner Stockton and Co. have just one loss -- against Auburn -- and look like the most complete team in the SEC.

Sticking with some SEC action, the Alabama Crimson Tide justified their surprise No. 5 ranking in Week 10, blowing out the LSU Tigers to move them up to third in the odds to win the CFB Playoff at +600. Alabama's win, Tennessee's win over Kentucky and losses by Ole Miss, LSU and the Wildcats shook up the hierarchy in the SEC. Still, Tennessee (+3000) remains on the outside of the playoff conversation despite a big win over Alabama earlier this season.

In the Big 12, the Utah Utes had a statement win, knocking off the BYU Cougars. There's a chance Utah jumps from No. 3 to No. 1 in the next ranking, as Devon Dampier and Co. are undefeated and look like the best team in the conference.

Still, oddsmakers have the Utes at +2500 (barely ahead of three-loss Ole Miss at +2700) to win the national title. Should bettors jump on the Utes since they're closing in on clinching a CFB Playoff berth?

There's still a lot of season ahead, and plenty of potential upset spots that could shake up these odds. After all, Kentucky, Ohio State, Ole Miss, BYU and Miami all lost after being ranked in the top-12 last week, which could lead to several new teams entering the rankings this coming week.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win the National Championship in the 2026 season.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Georgia: +240

Notre Dame: +390

Alabama: +600

Miami (FL): +800

Indiana: +900

Texas: +1100

LSU: +1700

Utah: +2500

Ole Miss: +2700

Tennessee: +3000

UCLA: +3500

Wake Forest: +4500

USC: +6000

Oregon: +6500

Ohio State: +8000

Kentucky: +8000

No other team has better than +10000 odds to win the national title.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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