Pro Cougs: Washington State Baseball Players in the 2024 MLB Playoffs

Sep 16, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Kyle Manzardo (9) hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The MLB postseason has begun. For fans of the Washington State Cougars, two former Cougs are hoping to play a part in their respective teams' runs to American League Championship, and possibly even the World Series.

New York Yankees: Ian Hamilton - Pitcher

This season, Hamilton appeared in relief in 35 games for the Yankees. He pitched 37.2 innings with 41 strikes, an ERA of 3.82, and one save. Hamilton is in his second season with the Yankees after stints with the White Sox and Twins.

At WSU, Hamilton was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection and set the Cougs' program record for saves with 28. He was an 11th-round selection by the White Sox in 2016.

The Yankees are the #1 seed in the American League and have a bye into the AL Divisional Series. They will play the winner of the series between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles. The ALDS will begin Saturday, October 5 on TBS.

Cleveland Guardians: Kyle Manzardo - Designated Hitter/First Baseman

Manzardo made his MLB debut this season, appearing mostly as a designated hitter. He hit .234 with 34 hits, five home runs and 15 RBIs.

At WSU, the Idaho native was an All-American in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, he hit .365 with 72 hits, 11 home runs, 60 RBI, and 43 runs scored. Manzardo was a second-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay.

The Guardians are the #2 seed in the American League, with a bye into the American League Divisional Series. They will face the winner of the Wild Card series between the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers. The ALDS will begin Saturday, October 5 on TBS.

