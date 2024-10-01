Gonzaga Announces Move to Pac-12
After the dissolution of the Pac-12 which saw 10 teams leave for the ACC, Big 10, and Big 12, the future of the conference at large seemed to be in heavy jeopardy. That's when commissioner Teresa Gould began to pull some strings and invited several teams to the conference many of which obliged.
So far, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State, and Boise State joined the two existing schools in Washington State and Oregon State to form the current iteration of the conference. But today, the new Pac-12 got huge news in that the Gonzaga Bulldogs would be joining to compete in all sports.
Of course, the biggest bump would be in basketball, as Gonzaga has been one of the best teams in the country by winning percentage over the last 20 years – Head Coach Mark Few is so highly respected that he was even a member of the United States Olympic Basketball Team coaching staff this summer in Paris.
Few has won 83.4% of his games over the last 25 years, going 716-143 as his overall record and making two Final Fours. Gonzaga has perennially been a power in the West Coast Conference, and has produced several NBA first-round draft picks, including Julian Strawther (2023 29th overall pick, Denver), Chet Holmgren (2022 second overall pick, Oklahoma City), Jalen Suggs (2021 fifth overall pick, Orlando Magic), Corey Kispert (2021 15th overall pick, Washington Wizards), Rui Hachimura (2019 ninth overall pick, Washington Wizards), Brandon Clarke (21st overall pick, Oklahoma City Thunder to Memphis Grizzlies), Zach Collins (2017 10th overall pick, Sacramento Kings to Portland Trailblazers), and Domantas Sabonis (11th overall pick, Orlando Magic to Oklahoma City Thunder).
It's a huge move for a conference that was once thought to be dead in the water. Hopefully for them, this move can add more momentum and help them secure pledges from even more schools.