Washington State Baseball Fall 5-2 in Saturday Contest at #4 Arkansas
Washington State baseball have dropped to 0-3 as they continue a tough start to the 2025 season. After losing in both games of a Friday double header to the #4 Arkansas Razorbacks, Arkansas made it three wins in-a-row with a 5-2 result on Saturday.
Neither team committed an error, while Arkansas posted nine hits to WSU's six.
After a scoreless first inning, Arkansas' Zane Becker broke through with an RBI double, driving in Kendall Diggs.
Washington State briefly took a one-run lead in the top of the fourth inning. Ricco Longo blasted a triple to right field, driving in Logan Johnstone. Skjonsby followed that up with a sac fly that brought in Longo.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, Arkansas immediately took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning with Brent Iredale's first home run of the day. Iredale's second homer came in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Arkansas tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run home by Wehiwa Aloy.
Washington State utilized two pitchers in the loss. Luke Meyers started on the mound, going five full innings and striking out three batters. He allowed two earned runs, walking one batter, and hitting one in his first Division I start. Jake Tedesco pitched WSU's final three defensive innings, earning the losing decision. Tedesco allowed five hits, with three earned runs, plus two walks. The Dayton transfer did strike out five batters in his first appearance as a Cougar.
The Cougs will have Sunday off, then try to prevent a sweep in the series finale in Fayetteville on Monday morning. That game is scheduled for 10 AM PT, broadcast on SEC Network+.
