Washington State Head Coach Nathan Choate Previews Cougars Baseball in 2025
Washington State Cougars head baseball coach Nathan Choate begins his second season with the program this week, following up a 2024 campaign that ended with a record of 21-32. WSU had a team batting average of .270 and a team ERA of 6.16 ( both #9 in the Pac-12) last year.
This year will also be a new challenge for the Cougars, beginning their first of two years as an affiliate member of the Mountain West Conference. WSU are still seeking their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010.
Choate sat down with Washington State Cougars On SI for a Q&A session about his goals for the 2025 campaign, which begins this Friday, February 14 at #4 Arkansas. The first of a four-game series begins at 1 PM PT on SEC Network+
Parts of this transcript have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What do you think your biggest lesson was from first year in Pullman?
Choate: "I think the biggest thing is it takes a specific type of player to be successful here. There are some challenges here, and I know that, and I think my coaching staff did a really good job identifying players that fit into what we're trying to do and fit the culture of Washington State. It's a very specific culture that we're looking to fit into. Definitely learned a lot and excited to get going here in a few days and start year two."
Q: When you describe that culture and that specific type of player that can be successful here, what qualities come to mind?
Choate: "Yeah, you know, the things that we look for, obviously, there's a certain level of skills that you have to have from a baseball standpoint. And so once you check those boxes, the skill set we're looking for, really two things that we like in our program. People with huge imagination, right? The head can dream big. And then number two, a chip on your shoulder. So when people laugh at those dreams and go, 'hey, you can't do that,' you kinda got that chip on your shoulder to prove them wrong. I think Pullman and the community, it's a very hard-working, blue-color community that appreciates hard work. No excuses, show up, do the work. I think that's how our coaching staff goes about our business, so I think finding players that fit that mold, I think it really fits in well."
Q: First season as a Mountain West member coming up here. What's your outlook on that league this season and the competition that you're up against?
Choate: "I'm a West Coast guy and so I've played every school in the Mountain West in the past. The only place that I've never been to is Air Force. That's the only place that I've never been to as a coach. We open up on the road there, so that'll be a little bit different. You know, the Mountain West is a little bit more of an offensive conference. The ball flies a little bit historically, but it's good baseball. The West Coast has good baseball, and so it's a good baseball conference. It's just like anybody in anywhere, if you don't show up and play good baseball, you're going to get your butt kicked. So the biggest thing is we've got to show up, play fundamentally sound baseball. But yeah, I have a lot of respect for the conference."
Q: 18 pitchers in your signing class this year. In terms of pitching what did you and your staff think needed to be tweaked or improved upon from last season and do how those guys fit into that equation?
Choate: "I think the biggest thing is the ability to throw strikes and throw multiple pitches. You know, I think a challenge for us a little bit last year was we just had too many free passes. We were behind in counts. We didn't command the fast ball, for the most part as much as I would like. We didn't have enough depth. You know I thought Grant Taylor did a good job. Connor Wilford did a good job - dude could really command his fast ball. But really after that, we just didn't have a lot of depth...I have a pitching background. I like guys that can pitch. I don't have have a ton of patience for ball one and walking guys, free passes. You can't defend a walk. So the biggest thing is guys that attack the strike zone and pitch with some tempo and some pace."
Q: What goes into those conversations when you're trying to get guys to be more aggressive on the mound?
Choate: "Yeah, a lot of it is confidence and understanding that as long as they can execute their game plan and locate where they want to, and throw with intent. That's a big word that I use. I think intent is just as important as velocity. Obviously you can't come here and throw 68 miles an hour with a lot of intent. That's not gonna work. So, there are some like some baselines that you have to hit. But I mean, if you're throwing 88, 92 miles an hour, expand your fastball, go in, out, up, down, you can get a lot of hitters out. So with intent, really I mean purpose - throwing that all with some conviction and intent. As opposed to just throwing it to the glove, you're kind of throwing it through the glove with a little bit more emphasis in the attack. I think a lot of it comes from being prepared, and feeling confident that you're prepared, to allow you to go out on game day and kind of execute."
Q: You recently made a change at strength and conditioning coach. What's that aspect of the offseason looked like for you?
Choate: "Yeah, that's been great. Jake Needham. We brought him in, was in the Twins organization, he was in Double-A. You know, we had an opening, just really felt it was important that we get a baseball person in here. Baseball training is so much different than some of the other sports because of the overhead throwing thing. It's really important to get somebody that understands that, and so he's been great. I know our guys have really enjoyed what he's brought to the table and so really fortunate to bring Jake on staff, but really specifically trying to find a baseball guy to help us develop."
Q: With things like the Taylor Sports Complex made possible through the fundraising that Washington State has done the last couple of years, what has been your experience working with people like the NIL collective and the other folks raising money for WSU?
Choate: "I've worked at a lot of Division I schools. I believe this is my sixth division one school that I've worked at. I have never been around a more passionate [fan base]... I think with all the things that have happened in the last eighteen months, you know, if you go on social media for a little bit, you'll see a full range of emotions. I think everybody just needs to be reminded like, you can't be happy when someone's passionate in a good way and then when they're hurting or upset and kind of lashing out, not understand where those emotions are coming from. Coug fans, they're so passionate about the school. It means a lot to them. The athletics department is the front porch of the university for a lot of people. Sometimes when I'll get an email from a fan or something that doesn't like how we played, I can keep it in perspective and realize where that passions coming from. They just they really love the school and the program."
Q: When you think about what you all want to accomplish the season, is there a mantra or a specific way of thinking that's motivating you?
Choate: "Take the season in different segments. Really against Arkansas the first weekend, the biggest challenge that we have is I want to see if we stay in character. We've been practicing and playing very good baseball - fundamentally sound. We're going to go play in a very hostile, good environment against a very, very good team. Can we stay in character or do we change because of our environment?"
"But overall the big thing we talked about with the guys is that college athletics has really turned into a year-to-year thing now. You have a team this year, and then with transfer portal and all of that, you have a new team the following year. Can we stay locked in on the process. With three weeks to go, a month to go, can you not think about summer ball, can you not think 'am I gonna go into the portal or the Major League Baseball Draft?' Can you stay focused on our task at-hand this year, and getting better every single day, and stay locked in on the process. Eliminate as many distractions as you can until the season's over, because those things are going to be there regardless. But can we stay locked in on the process the entire season? I think that's not just a challenge for us, I think that's a challenge for a lot of a college athletics teams now because the portal, and the window you're in. You got fans asking you, you got parents asking you, so can we just stay locked in."
"Obviously, the ultimate goal is to go to the College World Series. You cannot go there if you don't make a regional. So you got to get in the postseason in order to get there. I do know this: I have a team that is built on pitching and defense. And you get in the postseason and you play good baseball at the right time, you can go to Omaha. I've been a part of a program that's done that. You can do that, but you need to get to the postseason first. So how do you do that? You play good baseball. How do you do that? You stay locked in on the process and show up every single day. Continue to work on your craft. I know it probably sounds a little bit of a generic answer but really that is the challenge we put in front of our guys."
