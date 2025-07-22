5 Storylines to Watch For Washington State Football in 2025
Receivers Could be a Surprise Standout Group
Washington State's wide receiver group may be the most overlooked position group on the team in 2025. Though WSU is bringing back only one of their leading contributors at this position, they could have three solid wideout options in 2025. Transfer Jeremiah Noga, who spent three seasons in Corvallis, is an experienced player who has shown an ability to get open in short-yardage situations. Returner Josh Meredith proved reliable with 39 catches in 2024, and will likely be slated for a larger role this season. However, the biggest X-factor is probably Devin Ellison. Ranked as the No. 6 JUCO WR in his class, Ellison had 16 TD receptions in ten games last season at Monterey Peninsula college.
If guys around him such as Noga and Meredith can consistently get open, it will make it that much more difficult for secondaries to contain the speed of Devin Ellison.
Dynamic Duo at Halfback?
In the running game, the Cougars will be relying heavily on two guys making the jump to the FBS level. Angel Johnson and Kirby Vorhees both averaged more than seven yards a touch last season at South Dakota State, and Vorhees rushed for eight TDs as a freshman. Neither was the feature back last season, as both were behind Amar Johnson, who has signed a UDFA deal with the Packers. We know that Jimmy Rogers is a fan of using multiple running backs, and both Vorhees and Angel Johnson will likely be atop the depth chart in 2025. Though it is never an easy transition moving up a level, averaging seven yards an attempt is impressive at any level of football.
With two physical backs who are comfortable making rotations with one another, WSU's run game could be a lot of fun to watch.
Jackrabbits Lead the Defense?
In his first year at the helm, coach Rogers has brought a handful of players with him from South Dakota State, many of whom are slated to start in the defensive front seven or the secondary. Players like linebacker Caleb Francl and safety Tucker Large were high-achieving at SDSU, and are expected to be key pieces this year. WSU shouldn't be hurting for college experience on this side of the ball, as all of their projected starters are upperclassmen, with nine being seniors.
After WSU's defensive struggles in 2024, it will be interesting to see if former FCS standouts can help right the ship.
Early-Season Apple Cup
Arguably the most important game of the season will take place in September. After taking down UW in Seattle last year, the Cougs will be looking to make it two in a row over their arch rival, and this time they'll be on home turf. Washington State wil have three games under their belt compared to UW's two. While the Huskies should look better on paper, early-season rivalry games like this one can be hard to predict.
One thing for sure is that Washington will be fully motivated after last season's Apple Cup loss, but they will be staring down an unforgiving environment in Pullman. Mark your calendars for this one.
Seeking Revenge Against Oregon State
Despite coming in as 10-point favorites, Washington State suffered an upset loss to their Pac-12 rival last year in Corvallis. The Cougars will have not one, but two opportunities to strike back at OSU in 2025, starting with a chance at Corvallis redemption on November 1st. The two schools will face off for a second time on the Palouse, during CFB rivalry week. The Beavers have not won in Pullman since 2013.