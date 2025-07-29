7 Washington State Players Named To 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

Washington State Cougars On SI

Seven members of the 2025 Washington State football team were recognized Monday on the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 - a list noting players that are already on the radar of scouts at the popular college all-star game. Those players were offensive linemen Brock Dieu and AJ Vaipulu, safeties Tucker Large and Matthew Durrance, running back Angel Johnson, linebacker Caleb Francl, and cornerback Colby Humphrey.

Dieu, one of a fairly small number of returning players on the WSU roster, enters his redshirt senior season with the Cougars. Dieu has started 21 games over the last two seasons, splitting time between center and both guard spots.

Vaipulu joins the Cougars after spending the previous four seasons at New Mexico State. The Riverside, California native appeared in 38 games over the last three seasons for NMSU.

Large is one of the many players who followed head coach Jimmy Rogers to Pullman from his previous gig as the head coach at South Dakota State. Large was a key contributor on two FCS national championship teams at SDSU in 2022 and 2023.

Durrance was another contributor to those South Dakota State championship teams. Last season in 15 games for the Jackrabbits, Durrance made 63 tackles with two for loss, three interceptions, broke up four passes and recovered a fumble.

Johnson, a redshirt senior and another South Dakota State transfer, was a regular presence in the Jackrabbits backfield over the last two year. He ran for 646 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries last season, adding catches on 15 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Francl, an FCS All-American at South Dakota State last year, made 78 tackles with 11 for a loss with one sack and seven pass breakups.

Humphrey, also playing his sixth season of college football, joins the Cougars as another South Dakota State transfer. He made made 40 tackles with one interception and five pass breakups for the Jackrabbits last season after spending four years at Northern Arizona.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star event that will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on January 27, 2026. Washington State will open the 2025 college football season on August 30 against the Idaho Vandals.

