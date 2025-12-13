A Look Back at Washington State's Brief History with Utah State

Washington State found out last weekend that it will face future Pac-12 enemy Utah State in the 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 22. The Aggies and the Cougars are mere months away from being conference mates and go way back to the 1940s. With that being said, though, USU and WSU haven't seen a whole lot of each other in the grand scheme things. In fact, the two schools have only met five times on the gridiron. In preparation for their upcoming showdown, here's a look back at those five showdowns.

November 9, 2024

The most recent meeting came late last fall when Utah State made a swing through Pullman. The two were on very different trajectories heading into that game. Washington State rode in high on a 7-1 record and already had bowl eligibility well in hand while the Aggies were just 2-6. The game played out as such, too, with WSU winning easily 49-28. John Mateer threw four touchdowns and no interceptions while running back Wayshawn Parker rumbled for 149 yards and two more scores. It was one of the highest offensive outputs for the Cougars in all of 2024 but it would also be the last game they won that season. From there, Mateer and company would lose the final three regular season games. He would transfer to Oklahoma before the Holiday Bowl, where current QB Zevi Eckhaus led a losing effort against Syracuse.

September 4, 2021

Washington State also welcomed in Utah State for the 2021 season opener, snapping a 60-year drought of the schools not playing. That day, though, the Cougs would fall just short thanks to a late touchdown throw from USU quarterback Logan Bonner to receiver Deven Thompkins. The Cougars got a big day from cornerback Derrick Langford who posted five tackles and picked off a pass from Bonner. Max Borghi accounted for 113 all-purpose yards and a touchdown but it was all for naught as the Aggies won 26-23. That loss would not end up holding WSU back, however, as the team went on to win seven games and reach the Sun Bowl, a game they would ultimately lose to Central Michigan.

September 30, 1961

The Cougs, in their last season as an independent program back in 1961, faced off against USU who was then a member of the Skyline Conference for their second game of that season. The game was played in Tacoma and Washington State would end up falling 34-14. Utah State signal caller Tom Larscheid turned in a strong performance, leading the team in both rushing and passing that day. He helped spur on a three-touchdown rally in the fourth quarter and gave the Aggies their most lopsided win in the series. That year's Utah State bunch would go on to win nine games and tie with Wyoming for the conference crown. They would lose to Baylor in the Gotham Bowl. Washington State went 3-7.

September 23, 1950

WSU kicked off its 1950 season with a dominating 46-6 road win over Utah State in Logan. The Cougars played in the Pacific Coast Conference that year and, spurred on by fullback Dan Fackrell, opened up a commanding 33-0 halftime lead. The defense was terrific, not allowing any points until the fourth quarter. That game, as it turned out, would be one of the only real highlights for Washington State that year. The Cougs would win just four games. The Aggies would have an equally disappointing season, going 2-9 and coming in dead last in the Skyline.

September 17, 1949

The first ever meeting between the two programs came in the early fall of 1949, again in the season opener for both. Washington State hosted and drubbed Utah State 33-0. Standout Aggies running back John Van Noy could get nothing going against the WSU defense and Cougars quarterback Bob Gambold led the way on the other side. As was the case a year later, though, that victory was just one of a few for the Cougs who went 3-7. USU finished its campaign with the same record.

