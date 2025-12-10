Pro Cougs: Daiyan Henley's Pressure on Jalen Hurts Highlights Week 14

Washington State awaits their upcoming bowl game, but its alumni were still in action throughout the Sunday slate.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 14:

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)

Ward wasn't close to his best on Sunday, but the Titans were able to pull out their second win of the season over the Cleveland Browns. He finished the game with 14 completions on 28 pass attempts for 117 yards, reaching the end zone twice and throwing one interception. He also ran the ball twice for four total yards.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 4:25 PM EST - @ San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)

The Chiefs lost to the Houston Texans 20-10 on Sunday evening, and Minshew II did not see the field in relief of Pat Mahomes.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

N/A (Bye Week)

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - vs Buffalo Bills (9-4)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

Lucas gave up two pressures in the Seahawks' win over the Atlanta Falcons, posting an inconsistent blocking performance. He finished the day with a 67.6 Pro Football Focus grade on 61 total offensive snaps.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 4:25 PM EST - Indianapolis Colts (8-5)

LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)

Henley flexed his muscles in the Chargers' Monday night victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He picked up 6 total tackles on the night, tallying three quarterback pressures and one quarterback hit on Jalen Hurts.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-7)

LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)

Luvu, like the rest of the Commanders' defense, struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings. His Pro Football Focus grade was abysmal at 44.9, as he allowed 4 catches on 4 targets for 25 yards and a touchdown, while recording just 2 tackles.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - @ New York Giants (2-11)

CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)

Watson was a solid defender on the outside for the Kansas City Chiefs, as he was thrown at twice without allowing a reception. He also picked up a stop and 2 total tackles on the day, both assisted.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)

N/A (Bye Week)

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 4:25 PM EST - @ New Orleans Saints (2-10)

S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)

Hicks saw the field for just 11 snaps on the defensive side of the ball and didn't play particularly well. He was thrown at once, allowing a catch for 17 yards, recording no other defensive statistics.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)

S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)

Thompson also struggled in his performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's loss, with a PFF grade of 46.1. He allowed 32 yards on two catches, being thrown at three times total.

Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - @ Houston Texans (8-5)

