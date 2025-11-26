Beavers Head Into Season Finale Rematch vs. Wazzu With QB Uncertainty
MAALIK MURPHY
Height: 6’5
Weight: 234
Class: Redshirt Junior
Hometown: Inglewood, CA
High School: Junipero Serra HS
Previous School: Texas / Duke
GABARRI JOHNSON
Height: 5’11
Weight: 186
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
High School: Lincoln HS
TRISTAN TI'A
Height: 6'2
Weight: 191
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Livermore, CA
High School: Amador Valley HS
STATS (2025)
Maalik Murphy: 161/277 (58%), 1,805 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs
Gabarri Johnson: 61/99 (62%), 503 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs | 119 yards rushing, 1 TD
Tristan Ti'a: 9/12 (75%), 145 yards, 2 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Heading into the season finale and rematch against Washington State, amidst all the headlines surrounding Oregon State's head-coach search, questions about who will lead the Beavers on Saturday have also been raised this week. Through the first eight weeks of this tumultuous season for Oregon State, Duke transfer, and the offseason's most notable acquisition, Maalik Murphy was at the helm. Through those eight weeks and coming into this week, Murphy has completed 58% of his passes for 1,805 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
During the Lafayette game, which ended up being OSU's first win of the season, Murphy was benched for the second half in favor of redshirt sophomore Gabarri Johnson, who stepped in and became one of the catalysts for the offensive explosion that led the Beavers to that victory. After the Lafayette game, it was Johnson who took the reins, leading OSU to a win in their first meeting with Washington State and appearing as though they had found their answer at quarterback.
However, the following two weeks for Johnson and OSU were more in line with the overall trend of how their season had been going, dropping their next two games to a winless Sam Houston State team and to Tulsa. Over Johnson's three starts and his appearances in all 11 games heading into Wazzu week, he has completed 62% of his passes for 503 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, while rushing for 119 yards and one touchdown.
As OSU entered the fourth quarter of the rout they were experiencing at Tulsa, down 31, they made another quarterback change, turning to freshman Tristan Ti’a. In the two drives Ti’a got, he seized the opportunity, completing 73% of his passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, prompting the questions that have swirled around the program over the last two weeks as OSU went into their bye.
Ahead of the game on Saturday, Interim Head Coach Robb Akey gave no strong indication as to who will start for the Beavers against Wazzu, even going as far as to say, “We might start all three of them,” in an effort to give Wazzu plenty to prepare for, as all three viable candidates bring different traits to the table.
TOP TRAITS
ARM STRENGTH - PURE PASSER
As far as arm strength and pure passing ability go, Murphy is the best of the three. Throughout his entire college career, he has made extremely high-level throws. He can deliver the ball to every part of the field, using a variety of trajectories with ease.
ATHLETICISM
This aspect of the OSU offense at the quarterback position belongs to Johnson. He is the clear dual-threat among the three, with enough speed to escape threatening pass rushers and make defenders miss in the open field.
