Best Bets For Washington State @ Oregon State - Spread, Over/Under, Props
The Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers square off Saturday in their first of two matchups this season. The first will take place in Corvallis at Reser Stadium this weekend, with a showdown in Pullman planned for November 29.
WSU snapped a losing streak last week with a 28-7 win over the Toledo Rockets to bring their overall record to 4-4. The Beavers, meanwhile, are looking to right their own ship as much as possible after a 1-7 start and the firing of head coach Trent Bray.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
MORE: Week 10 - Washington State Cougars @ Oregon State Beavers: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Spread: Washington State -3.5 (-120), Oregon State +3.5 (-102) Point Total : O/U 46.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: Washington State -194, Oregon State +162
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Washington State to win & Over 49.5 Points (+240), Washington State to win & Under 49.5 Points (+165), Oregon State to win & Over 49.5 Points (+490), Oregon State to win & Under 49.5 Points (+310)
Spread/Total Points Parlay: Washington -4.5 & Over 49.5 points (+310), Washington State -4.5 & Under 49.5 points (+220), Oregon State +4.5 & Over 49.5 points (+330), Oregon State +4.5 & Under 49.5 Points (+210)
MORE: Eckhaus’ Explosive Playmaking Sparks Wazzu’s Bounce-Back Win Over Toledo
Washington State Total Points: Over 25.5 (-114), Under 25.5 (-114)
Washington State Alternate Spreads: -5.5 (-102), -6.5 (+110), -7.5 (+140), -9.5 (+162)
Oregon State Total Points: Over 20.5 (-125), Under 20.5 (-106)
Oregon State Alternate Spreads: +5.5 (-125), +6.5 (-140), +7.5 (-180), +8.5 (-196), +9.5 (-210)
To Score Every Quarter: Washington State - Yes (+200), Washington State - No (-265), Oregon State - Yes (+350), Oregon State - No (-520)
Washington State to Score 50+ Points: +3000
First Half Winner: Washington State (-164), Oregon State (+134)
First Half Winner (3-Way): Washington State (-138), Tie (+850), Oregon State (+148)
Fourth Quarter Winer (3-Way): Washington State (-106), Tie (+410) Oregon State (+164)
Fourth Quarter Total: Over 11.5 (-112), Under 11.5 (-112)
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.