Week 10 - Washington State Cougars @ Oregon State Beavers: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State took down the Toledo Rockets in Week 9, and now heads to Oregon State to play the Beavers in the first of two PAC-12 matchups this season. The Beavers were finally able to pick up their first win against FCS Lafayette, and the Cougars will look to take the conference lead and get themselves above .500.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's contest:
Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 PAC 12) @ Oregon State Beavers (1-7, 0-0 PAC 12)
Date: Saturday, November 1st
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET // 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, OR
TV: CBS
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington State -3.5 on FanDuel
Can the Offense Continue Growing?
The Cougs' offense is outside of the nation's Top-100 in total yards per game, rushing yards per game, and scoring, with their highest ranking being their passing yards per game at 87th. From a season perspective, it's been a struggle for the unit. However, the signs of life have been growing as the weeks pass.
Washington State is averaging over 20 points per game in its last five contests, much to do with the insertion of quarterback Zevi Eckhuas into the starting role. The rushing offense still has issues, and the passing game is far from polished, but they're putting points on the board and competing with high-level teams in a way they couldn't do early on. Oregon State's defense has far from impressed, and the Cougars are continuing to improve could put them in a prime position to take home a win.
Will The Cougs Bury the Beavers?
The Cougars haven't been world-beaters in 2025, but Oregon State's season still pales in comparison in the most negative way possible. It took facing off against an FCS opponent to finally erase the zero in their win column. Only two of their seven losses were one-score games, and they have been lifeless for almost the entire season.
With that being said, momentum is a terrifying thing. Running back Anthony Hankerson, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2024, hasn't been able to generate any production in 2025, but ran for over 200 yards and four scores against Lafayette. The defense broke up nine passes and picked up six tackles for loss. It's no guarantee that they will put together a second straight strong performance, but Washington State will need to shut down any hope that they have to prevent a major upset.
Can Cougs Get the Pac-12 Upper Hand?
The remnants of the PAC-12 have both had their own problems in 2025, and a conference of just two teams isn't exactly a major competition, but that's not to say that it doesn't matter. The conference will be decided by two head-to-head games, and this Saturday marks the first of the two said contests.
With the PAC-12 having just two matchups to differentiate who wins the conference, taking home the first would give the Cougars a major advantage. Oregon State has already had coaching and personnel changes galore this season, and a Washington State win would immediately put the Cougars in the driver's seat with the Beavers far behind them.
