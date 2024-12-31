College and NFL Coaches Offer Ringing Endorsements For New Washington State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers
The Washington State Cougars will start 2025 with a new head football coach after Jimmy Rogers was hired away from South Dakota State to replace Jake Dickert. Throughout the last week, several of Rogers' former mentors and colleagues have offered congratulatory and complimentary words for the 37-year-old.
"Jimmy Rogers is as dedicated as anyone I have ever had the privelege to coach," noted Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. "It was clear early on that his passion for football and competitive spirit would take him far in this profession. Jimmy is a tough, committed leader who will build a great football culture in Pullman. Washington State has made a great choice."
Lea previously served as South Dakota State's linebackers coach in 2007 and 2008 when Rodgers played for the Jackrabbits.
Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Jimmy Grubb was also an assistant coach at SDSU during Rogers' playing days with the Jackrabbits.
"Jimmy had always been a competitor," noted Grubb. "Was easy to see early as a player he would not be denied. He will be a force multiplier for Wazzu. The Cougs got a great one in Jimmy."
Former SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeyer, who led the Jakcrabbits to an FCS national championship in 2022 with Rogers as his defensive coordnator, also chimed in on the Cougs' hire.
"Jimmy Rogers' impact on SDSU football has been tremendous ever since he arrived on campus as a freshman student-athlete," Stiegelmeyer said. "He is a passionate, hardworking leader that will demand more of himself than those he leads."
Former South Dakota State offensive coordinator and current New Mexico head coach Jason Eck also called Rogers "a slam dunk hire for Washington State."
"He has old schoool values of hard work, toughness, and pride in your home state that will resonate with the Cougar family. He was part of SDSU's rise in FCS football as a player, assistant coach, coordinator, and finally as a national championship winning head coach. I'm expecting big things from Jimmy on the Palouse."
Rogers is expected to be formally introduced in a press conference in Pullman next week.
