COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Washington State Not Included in Latest Top 25
The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday evening on ESPN. Following a 38-35 loss at New Mexico over the weekend, the Washington State Cougars fell out of the top 25. WSU had climbed all the way up to #18 in the CFP rankings prior to the New Mexico game.
That New Mexico loss also bumped WSU down to #25 in the AP Poll and knocked them out of the top 25 entirely in the USA Today Coaches Poll ahead of Week 13.
The Cougars are off to an 8-2 start this season, their best since the 2018 campaign.
Given the Pac-12's current state with only two members this season, WSU would not be eligible to earn one of the first round byes awarded to the five highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the regular season. Their most likely scenario to make the playoff would be to finish inside the top 11, given that the #12 seed would go to the highest-ranked G5 conference champion, should that team finish outside the top 12. Obviously, the Cougars have their work cut out for them to make that happen now that they are outside of the top 25.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 26, at 8 PM ET.
Washington State's season resumes Saturday, November 23, at Oregon State. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM PT on The CW.
