How Cougs Need To Attack Upcoming Bowl Game After Convincing Win Over Oregon State
Washington State finished off the regular season with a 32-8 victory over Oregon State, solidifying their spot in a bowl game. The contest was never close, and the Cougars fought to a senior night win to extend their season by one more game.
With plenty of time before their currently undecided bowl game, there is plenty for the team to focus on as they prepare for the conclusion of their 2025 campaign.
Prioritize Getting the Team Back to 100%
After a tumultuous season that saw incredible highs and crushing lows, the Cougs have earned a much-needed rest period before they take the field one more time. With the eventual bowl game not carrying any weight for playoff seeding, future rankings, etc., getting the team healthy and ready to go should be the Washington State coaching staff's top priority.
Injuries didn't play a large role as the season progressed, and that's a trend that needs to continue for one more matchup. With a grueling 12-game regular season in the books, the extended time before the bowl game offers substantial benefits for getting the roster as close to 100% as it can be. Especially after an Oregon State matchup that featured large amounts of contact and violence in the trenches, the WSU coaches have the chance to finish the season healthy.
Replicate the Defensive Aggressiveness
Oregon State's offensive line was absolutely shredded by the Cougars' defensive front all night, and was a perfect culmination of the flashes that their defense has shown all year. The unit picked up six sacks, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in what was an absolute all-around onslaught for 60 minutes.
The Beavers decided to start freshman quarterback Tristan Ti'a for the first time, and the Cougs pulled no punches in his entrance to college football. Going forward into the bowl game, Washington State needs to run a similar scheme no matter who they end up playing. They showed how terrifying their defense can be when they fully let loose and get after the opposing quarterback, and putting up a similar performance and/or improving on this week's success could be vital to coming away with a bowl win.
Play With House Money
Similar to their matchup against the Beavers, the Cougs enter their upcoming bowl contest with nothing to lose. The program had plenty of rollercoaster bumps and loops throughout the season, but none of that truly matters anymore. With no potential games after the bowl game, it's once again time for Washington State's players and coaching staff to put all of their cards on the table and chase a final victory.