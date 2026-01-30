Transfer TE Jack Pedersen Links Up with Cougs for Redshirt Senior Season

There is a sizeable offensive overhaul going at Washington State this offseason and most every position on that side of the ball will see at least some change in 2026. The spot that seems like it might be getting somewhat overlooked in the midst of all the shuffling is tight end, mostly because Trey Leckner hung around. The Cougars, however, have made some moves there as well. Ademola Faleye came in from Michigan State last year to help fill that spot but with his graduation, tight end needed some addressing again this offseason. Enter Jack Pedersen.

Pedersen was one of 27 players to join WSU during the transfer window earlier this month and is the only tight end to come in to Kirby Moore's program via the portal so far. The 6'5", 240-pound Pedersen comes from UCLA as a redshirt senior this season and he brings with him a skillset and experience that could mesh well with what Kirby Moore wants for his offense.

Pedersen saw the field plenty as a Bruin, especially over the past two seasons in which he appeared in 23 games, starting one. In those contests he hauled in 23 catches for 198 yards and a single touchdown. He was never a feature piece of the UCLA offense but he was out there a lot and, when he was called upon, he delivered. With good hands and an ability to quickly snatch the ball out of the air, Pedersen is a proven asset in the pass game and could help Washington State continue to stay steady in that area this year.

WSU tight ends caught 31 combined passes in 2025 and all four of them on the active depth chart snagged at least one touchdown. Pedersen will now join a group that lost the aforementioned Faleye, Luke Leighton (transfer) and Jesiah Cornwell (transfer). He will have to compete with last year's top tight end target Leckner who caught 24 balls for 186 yards and three scores.

