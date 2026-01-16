Ex-Missouri WR Daniel Blood Joins WSU Receiving Corps

Washington State's new coaches have made a concentrated effort so far this offseason to bolster the team's receiver room, adding three players to date via the portal. The most recent of those additions is former Missouri pass catcher Daniel Blood. Blood committed to the Cougars late last week, bringing with him more much-needed depth to the outside for the upcoming season.

Washington State bid farewell to five wideouts during this portal window including Landon Wright, Mackenzie Alleyne, Cameron Weir, Carter Pabst and Devin Ellison. Mix that in with the fact that they graduated big names like Joshua Meredith and it's clear that the receiving corps needed some replenishing. Blood should provide solid backing in that department but he did see limited action with the Tigers from 2023 to 2025.

Family Ties

Blood will be a senior this fall and has a history with new head coach Kirby Moore from their shared time at Mizzou when Moore was the offensive coordinator. Blood's brother J.R. is also Washington State's new director of recruiting strategy.

Unrealized SEC Ability

Blood is very speedy and often lined up in the slot for the Tigers. In his three seasons with Missouri, he snagged 15 passes for 152 yards but has yet to grab a touchdown. Blood will likely have to compete for reps with the Cougars as they also brought in wideouts Tank Hawkins (Florida) and Darrius Clemons (Oregon State) this offseason while also holding onto standout Tony Freeman. It will be a crowded battle to see playing time but Blood will have his chance to break into that group.

As has been the case for many of the incoming transfers so far this offseason, Moore and his staff are banking heavily on potential rather than proven commodities and Moore fits right in with that strategy. With speed, quickness and a bit of SEC experience, he might be a real sleeper in the Washington State receiving ranks when the season rolls around.

What other positions do Washington State need to target in the portal?

Who has been the biggest acquisition in the portal for head coach Kirby Moore's group?

What can the new-look Cougars do in the new-look Pac-12 Conference in 2026?

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI