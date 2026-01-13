Former SMU Edge DJ Warner Brings Heaps of Potential to Cougars Defense

Transfer portal madness is in full swing right now and Kirby Moore is wasting no time reshaping Washington State's 2026 roster as he begins his first year as the Cougs' head coach. As of this article's publication, WSU has brought aboard 17 transfers via the portal and there has been a particular focus on the defensive side of the ball. One big name in that department that Moore and his staff brought in late last week was ex-SMU defensive end DJ Warner and that ought to come with some real excitement for Cougars fans.

Warner signed with the Mustangs last year as a four-star recruit out of Desert Edge High School in Arizona. Although he did not see the field a ton as a freshman last season with SMU, Warner did still manage two sacks and a forced fumble in his limited action. It's not the numbers, though, that should have the Coug faithful hopeful. It's the potential upside that he will bring with him to Pullman for a defense that needs a spark, because there is a lot to like with Warner as he comes into his sophomore season.

One thing that immediately stands out about him on film is his follow through. Warner has no quit when coming off the edge and often fights his way through blockers and, in doing so, pinches the pocket. His lone strip sack last season came against Boston College due to his ability to keep driving his legs and power through his block. That and his ability to fight off linemen with his upper body strength makes him a tenacious rusher. Add some time in the weight room this offseason and Warner could be an extremely effective piece of Washington State's defensive line come next fall.

Another thing Warner does very well is his quickness when it comes to making adjustments and changing direction. His mobile feet make him difficult to square up with for opposing offensive tackles and guards. He cuts well into lanes or around the edge and, if his blocker gets their back turned, Warner's quickness through a gap makes him nearly impossible to re-contain. Fine tuning those skills should only make him a more dangerous end and will greatly boost the Cougars defense.

As a team, WSU logged 31 sacks last year (41st in FBS) and has already said goodbye to a few of the key players that contributed to that number like Isaac Terrell who transferred to Iowa State. Bringing in a guy like Warner will surely help the unit make a smoother transition in the wake of losing some of its big names.

