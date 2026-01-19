Former D-II Running Back Beau Phillips Makes Jump to FBS to Join Cougars

The early transfer portal window is now officially closed and Washington State was as active as any team to get the new year started. While Kirby Moore and his staff seemed to place a particular focus on the defensive side of the ball, there was still plenty of notables that came in on the offensive side as well. One that might be flying under the radar, though, is running back Beau Phillips and that might largely because of where he comes from. Phillips, however, could end up being a very consequential addition for the Cougars when all is said and done.

Wildcat To Cougar

Checking in at 5'10" and 195 lbs, Phillips makes his way over to Pullman from Division II's Central Washington just three and half hours away. Coming out of Snoqualmie High School, Phillips was a three-star recruit and while at CWU he made an impact for the Wildcats, playing in 14 games and rushing for 480 yards along with three touchdowns over the last two seasons. He also caught five passes for 159 yards and a score in that span. Phillips will be a junior in 2026 and now makes the difficult jump from the D-II ranks all the way up to the FBS where he hopes he can be a contributor for WSU.

A Crowded Position Group

It will not necessarily be easy for him to break through as the running back spot is one that has stayed pretty steady for the Cougars so far this offseason. Last year's transfer additions of Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods (both from South Dakota State) stuck around as did Leo Pulalasi who withdrew his name after initially entering the portal earlier this month. Vorhees was Washington State's leading rusher in 2025 with 576 yards and five touchdowns while both Woods and Pulalasi were complimentary pieces. That is not to say, though, that Phillips won't have his spot.

Special Teams Prowess

He was the only running back transfer the team brought has brought in so far in 2026 and there will be opportunity to compete for at least a rotational role in the backfield as well as on special teams. Phillips was excellent as a kick return man at Central Washington, taking back eight kicks last season for a total of 343 yards and two scores (both of which were in the same game).

His speed and shiftiness is something that will serve him well as he looks to break into a feature role somewhere for the Cougars.

