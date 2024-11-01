Four Teams the Pac-12 Could Target for Continued Expansion
It's been just over a month since the Pac-12 began staving off its tough two-team situation and announced the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. The five current Mountain West teams are set to officially make the move in 2026 and join the lone two surviving members, Oregon State and Washington State.
In order to be a viable FBS conference, however, the Pac-12 needs to snag one more program and the addition of Gonzaga (while a great basketball addition) doesn't do much on that front as the school doesn't sponsor football.
So, where can the conference turn now to round out its expansion? Several of its initial target have already committed to staying put whether it be Tulane or SMU in the AAC or Air Force in the Mountain West (these are just to name a few). So, of those who haven't really given a clear indication on their future, who would be the best candidates?
Texas State (Sun Belt)
If the Pac-12 wants to expand its footprint where it's never been before... into the Lone Star State... it may seriously consider targeting Texas State. Currently members of the Sun Belt Conference, the Bobcats are a program that appears to be trending in the right direction. Since hiring G.J. Kinne in 2023, Texas State has 12-9 with a bowl win last year (their first since moving to the FBS in 2013). Their 8-5 record last year also marked the first winning season in San Marcos since 2014. In the last season and a half they've picked up notable wins over Baylor, Rice and Arkansas State.
It really seems like the Bobcats would fit in well to what the Pac-12 has going right now and, maybe outside of the current iteration of Boise State, you'd have to believe they could compete right away with their would-be new league mates. UFCU Stadium seats just over 27,000; right on par with several others who have joined. The state of Texas is a college football hotbed and it would not at all be a bad thing for the Pac-12 to have its foot in the door there.
North Texas (AAC)
Keeping Texas in mind, another option the conference could look at is over in Denton with North Texas. The Mean Green are familiar with realignment as they just recently left their digs in Conference USA to join in the AAC. Like aforementioned Texas State, North Texas has had some recent successes under its belt, including three straight bowl appearances from 2020 to 2022. Right now the program is one win away from bowl eligibility again this season.
Nabbing the Mean Green is another move that makes sense. They are within reasonable travel distance to several of the newly-added programs and would certainly be able to keep up on the gridiron.
New Mexico State (C-USA)
So far the Pac-12 has been unsuccessful in coaxing New Mexico away from the Mountain West but what's to say it can't look 200 some miles south and try and steal away New Mexico State. The Aggies may be having a tough go of it this year but they are fresh off one of the best two-year stretches in school history with back-to-back bowl wins and a berth in the C-USA Championship a season ago (their first season in the league).
Like both of the previously mentioned schools, New Mexico State would be within a doable travel distance for most of the league's membership. Aggie Memorial Stadium holds roughly 29,000 and not to mention their recent stint as an FBS independent has given them a familiarity with several of the opponents they would see on a regular basis, specifically the ones joining from the Mountain West.
UC Davis (Big Sky)
It's not a team that's talked about nearly as much as the other three in this conversation but UC Davis could be a dark horse contender as a Pac-12 possibility. The Aggies, who currently play at the FCS level in one of the subdivision's toughest conferences, the Big Sky, are one of the best teams at that level right now. Currently they check in at #4 in the FCS media poll and have only lost one game in 2024. They are in legitimate contention for a conference title and it seems as though a jump to the FBS would not be as lofty as it has been for some (see Kennesaw State).
California is smack dab in the middle of where the Pac-12 is and geographically the move would check a lot of boxes. UC Davis as a school also has one of the better endowments out there (exceeding $2 billion in 2021) so the NCAA-mandated $5 million fee to leave the FCS would not necessarily be a difficult hurdle. Would the Pac-12 dip its toes into the ranks below? UC Davis' conference mates Sacramento State have already made an ambitious push to join the league with their recently-announced new stadium plans. So there's really no reason to believe the Aggies couldn't be an option as well.
