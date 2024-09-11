Freshman RB Wayshawn Parker Becoming a Weapon for the Washington State Offense
On the way to a 2-0 record, Washington State's offense has gotten some impressive help from true freshman running back Wayshawn Parker.
The Sacramento native has three touchdowns through the first two contests, including two in his debut back in Week One against Portland State. He added another score in the week two win over Texas Tech. Parker is the first WSU true freshman with a touchdown in back-to-back games since Max Borghi in 2018. The shortest of his scores was 43 yards. The other two were from beyond 50 yards.
Parker has totaled 19 carries for 165 yards, as well as two catches for 54 yards.
"He's off to a good start," said WSU running backs coach Mark Atuaia this week. "Really good high school players can come in and run the ball well, you can recruit to that. You can see that before they get here. It's all the other stuff that he's he's working on. However, we need his big play ability and so that's why he's playing."
Parker is but one piece of WSU's rushing attack that has 525 yards on thr ground to start the year. They will be put to their toughest test yet Saturday against a Washington defense that has allowed 115 yards per game through the first two weeks.
The 116th Apple Cup kicks off on Peacock at 12:30 PM PT.
