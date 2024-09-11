Week 2 - Washington State vs. Washington: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The Apple Cup has a bit of a different feel this year, moving to September as opposed to the usual late November. However, that's what had to happen as a result of Washington's move to the Big Ten. The Cougars and the Huskies, however, are just looking to find that third win of the year at a neutral site where the crowd could/should be split pretty evenly.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the two unbeaten in-state rivals.
Washington State Cougars (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12/Independent) vs. Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Date: Saturday, September 14
Time: 12:30 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington
TV: Peacock
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: UW -4.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Don't Drop Eight
Washington State have been a fairly effective passing attack for quite a while. However, their running game is starting to find its footing. The Cougars rushed for 301 yards, including 197 from quarterback John Mateer, a program record for a quarterback.
"They kept dropping eight on us [in coverage], you know. So we just ran the ball, and it was working, and the o-line was getting after it," Mateer said postgame
Instead of dropping so many players into coverage, UW will likely need to keep a few more in the box in anticipation of WSU trying their luck with the run game again between Mateer, freshman running back Wayshawn Parker, and more.
Cougars Looking For a Rare Series Win
Since 2009, UW has won 12 of 14 Apple Cups. Washington State's most recent win came in 2022 by a score of 40-13. The Cougs came up three points short of a win last season in a game that helped seal UW's place in the College Football Playoff. Of the 2021 win, Jake Dickert this week called it a moment in his college career that migh not ever be topped.
Southern Quarterback Battle?
Mississippi State transfer quarterback Will Rogers has inspired confidence for UW through his first two games as a Husky. He's completed 41 of 52 passes for 511 yards with five touchdowns and only been sacked twice.
For the Cougars, Texas native Mateer continues to show promise. He has completed 20 passes on 36 attempts for 467 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Mateer has also rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
