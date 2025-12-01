How Washington State's Opponents Fared in Week 14
The 2025 regular season has come to a close for Washington State. It took the Cougars until the final day but they did do enough to earn a bowl game with their win over Pac-12 foe Oregon State at home. While WSU was fighting for its postseason life, several of its opponents from this year's slate already had their spots well in hand over rivalry weekend. Here's how those opponents did in Week 14 and where they're headed next as bowl season arrives.
Idaho: No Game
The Vandals season ended last week with a loss to rival Idaho State. Idaho ended its 2025 campaign at 4-8.
San Diego State: Loss at New Mexico 23-17 (2OT)
The Aztecs will miss out on a chance to play in the Mountain West championship after falling to New Mexico in double overtime on Saturday. Both defenses locked it down late but it was Lobos quarterback Jack Layne connecting with tight end Cade Keith in double overtime that got it done. San Diego State got a big performance from running back Lucky Sutton who ran for 110 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Denegal had an up-and-down night, though, tossing an interception along with a touchdown. The Aztecs finish the regular season at 9-3 and will now wait to hear their bowl fate.
North Texas: Win vs. Temple 52-25
North Texas's magical 2025 season will now continue into the American championship game after they drubbed Temple over the weekend. Drew Mestemaker threw for 366 yards and three more touchdowns. Caleb Hawkins again exploded, rushing for 186 yards and four scores. Hawkins now has a whopping 1,213 yards and 23 touchdowns this year. Two different UNT receivers hit the century mark as well. North Texas still has a chance at getting into the Playoff but it will need to dispatch Tulane on Friday night in the American championship.
Washington: Loss vs. Oregon 26-14
The Huskies could not stave off rival Oregon at home on Saturday afternoon as they fall to 8-4 on the season. Demond Williams completed 15 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns but also had a pair of picks. Adam Mohammad ran for 105 yards and the defense logged six tackles for loss. It was all for naught, though, as the Ducks won the time of possession battle and the turnover battle. UW will still be bowling and will find out where it's headed on Sunday.
Colorado State: Loss vs. Air Force 42-21
This fall has been a largely forgettable one for Colorado State and it ended that way on Friday with a lopsided loss to Air Force. The rushing attack did next to nothing but Jackson Brousseau did throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Long and Jacob Ellis each were a force to be reckoned with on defense, combining for 27 tackles and a sack between them. That was bout all the Rams did right in their finale, though, as the Falcons rolled. CSU will look ahead to 2026 with new head coach Jim Mora.
Ole Miss: Win at Mississippi State 38-19
In the midst of all the Lane Kiffin hubbub, #7 Ole Miss still managed to run away from Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday. Tinidad Chambliss threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns while Kewan Lacey again hit broke the 100-yard mark running, going for 143 and a score himself. The Rebels offense was lights out, picking up 29 first downs and dropping 545 total yards. It was the third straight Egg Bowl win for Ole Miss who, at 11-1, will just miss out on the SEC title game. Still, the Rebels will be Playoff bound and are waiting to hear their pairing. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is expected to the team's head coach moving forward in the wake of Kiffin's departure to LSU.
Virginia: Win vs. Virginia Tech 27-7
#18 Virginia punched its ticket to the ACC Championship with decisive win over Virginia Tech on Saturday evening. Maddox Marcellus and Antonio Clary each picked off Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones and in total the UVA defense held him to just 78 passing yards. Chandler Morris and J'Mari Taylor each ran for scores with Taylor himself throwing a touchdown pass on a nice trick play for the Cavaliers in the second quarter. Virginia is now 10-2 on the season with a chance to get into the Playoff if it can win its conference title this week.
Toledo: Win at Central Michigan 21-3
Toledo picked up its eighth win of the year with a comfortable 18-point win over Central Michigan. Despite a gridlocked first half, the Rockets were able to pull away in the final 30 minutes with a 14-point fourth quarter. Kalieb Osborne came in and threw a touchdown while Chip Trayanum accounted for two scores. The defense stopped CMU on fourth down four times and held the Chippewas to 81 rush yards. The Rockets are bowl bound and will find out their postseason destination on Sunday.
Oregon State: Loss at Washington State 32-8
Oregon State could not beat WSU twice in one season. The Beavers fell handedly in Pullman on Saturday and their season ends at 2-10. Tristan Ti'a got the nod at quarterback and threw for 240 yards and a touchdown. He did, however, toss two picks and coughed up the ball once. Anthony Hankerson ran for 71 yards but overall the Beavs did not have much of a showing. Their only points didn't come until the fourth quarter and they got outgained 383 yards to 280. The win secured bowl eligibility for Washington State.
Louisiana Tech: Win at Missouri State 42-30
Louisiana Tech wrapped up its regular season with a nice win over new C-USA foe Missouri State. Bulldogs running back Andrew Burnette and quarterback Trey Kuku each went off on the ground, running for 132 and 172 yards respectively and combining for five touchdowns. The defense sacked MSU signal caller Jacob Clark four times and made eight tackles behind the line. Devin Gandy also had a big day in the return game, running back three kicks for 131 yards and a house call. LA Tech is going bowling at 7-5 and is waiting to see what their matchup is.
James Madison: Win at Coastal Carolina 59-10
JMU blasted Coastal Carolina in its regular season finale to complete a perfect run through the Sun Belt. Both Alonza Barnett III and backup Matthew Sluka tossed touchdowns and Jobi Malary tore up the teal turf to the tune of 154 yards and a score as well. The Dukes offense totaled 525 yards and the defense kept the Chants to just 170 on the day. It was the fourth time James Madison dropped at least 50 points on an opponent this year. With the chance to get into the Playoff still on the table, the Dukes will host Troy in the Sun Belt championship on Friday evening.