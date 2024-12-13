How the Pac-12 Fared Against Mountain West Competition in 2024
Washington State and Oregon State have all but wrapped up their first season out on their own in the new "Pac-2". The Cougars and the Beavers were helped out greatly, as far as scheduling is concorned, by the Mountain West. The conference essentially adopted both teams and allowed them each to play several of their own schools just so they could have enough games. How well did WSU and OSU do in those games? The results certainly varied.
Oregon State Beavers (2-5 vs. Mountain West)
Oregon State struggled greatly in 2024 and it was reflected in their performance against the Mountain West. The Beavers only beat two MW opponents... San Diego State and Colorado State... and lost to the other five they faced. Those two victories came in the early portion of OSU's schedule, the first on September 7 and the second approximately a month later in early October. From there, though, their luck against foes from the Mountain West started to flip.
In their October 12 matchup against Nevada, Oregon State put up some big offensive numbers but still couldn't prevail against the Wolfpack. Quarterback Gevani McCoy threw for 348 yards while the offense as a whole produced 562 yards. McCoy, though, threw four interceptions and the defense surrendered four rushing TDs to Nevada's Savion Red. It all resulted in a 42-37 defeat in Reno.
That was followed up a week later with a 33-25 loss at home to eventual MW runner-up UNLV. The Rebels came into Reser Stadium and got over 250 yards of total offense and three combined touchdowns from Hajj-Malik Williams. McCoy again struggled throwing the ball, failing to find the end zone through the air. Despite winning the time of possession battle and having more passing yards, Oregon State fell.
After an ensuing loss at Cal, the Beavers welcomed in San Jose State but again could find little offensive traction. McCoy had been benched in favor of Ben Gulbranson by this point and the defense was still unable to keep them in games. Against the Spartans, they allowed nearly 400 passing yards to QB Walker Eget and 161 to receiver Nick Nash. SJSU won 24-13.
Perhaps the lowest point came on November 16 when the Beavs hit the road and took on Air Force. The Falcons pitched a shutout, the only one of OSU's season, and took total control of the game. Oregon State's offense held the ball for under 20 minutes of game time and only mustered up 69 rushing yards. Gabarri Johnson got the nod at QB in this one but he threw for a mere 106 yards. Air Force came away with the 28-0 victory.
After defeating Washington State, Oregon State ended its 2024 campaign on the road at Boise State and it was a tough way to close things out. Gulbranson was back under center and he did all he could to help the Beavers hang around. Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos, though, were far too much to handle. Jeanty ran for 226 yards to put OSU to bed 34-18. The loss ensured that Oregon State would finish the season 5-7 and miss out on a bowl game.
Washington State Cougars (5-3 vs. Mountain West)
Washington State fared much better against Mountain West competition than OSU did, winning five games and losing three. It all started with a wild, double overtime victory against San Jose State in Pullman on September 20. The Spartans and the Cougs combined for 106 points and 1,118 yards in what turned out to be a fireworks show. QB John Mateer threw for 390 yards running for another 111 yards and totaling five touchdowns on the night. It was the Cougars defense, though, that ended up winning it, stopping SJSU's two-point try that would have sent it to a third OT period.
Like every team that tried in 2024, however, WSU was unable to go into Boise a week later a come out with a win. The Cougs were penalized nine times and surrendered 259 yards to Ashton Jeanty on the blue turf. In spite of another strong showing from Mateer, their own ground game could not get anything going as Wayshawn Parker led the way with just 35 yards rushing. Boise State cruised to a 45-24 victory and handed Washington State the first of its season.
From there, though, the Cougars were able to reel off four straight wins, all against Mountain West foes. They toppled Fresno State 25-17 behind a strong night from the defense which forced two turnovers and held the Bulldogs to 118 rushing yards. They then followed that up with a 32-point win (the second largest margin of victory on the year) over Hawaii in a game in which the Cougs defense did not allow the Rainbow Warriors to convert a single third or fourth down attempt.
WSU's ensuing road trip to California to see San Diego State resulted in another win but it didn't come quite as easily. A two-yard touchdown run by Mateer with five minutes left gave Washington State the lead back after the Cougars allowed 21 unanswered points midway through the game, effectively blowing a 14-6 first half lead. The defense again saved the day late and they got out of San Diego with a 29-26 victory.
After a bye week, the Cougs got their fourth consecutive MW win, taking down Utah State 49-28 at home. In a contest in which the visiting Aggies were without one of their best players in receiver Jalen Royals, WSU dominated. Mateer and the offense scored touchdowns on their first three drives and never looked back.
That win, though, was the last one the Cougars have seen this fall and now they just have one more chance to get one back as the Holiday Bowl looms. Following the USU victory, Washington State went on a three-game skid, losing to both New Mexico and Wyoming by a combined four points. The defense, which had so often saved them earlier in the year, gave up 534 total yards to the Lobos and the offense fell stagnant in the regular season finale against the Cowboys, converting just one of their 10 third down tries and going scoreless in the second half.
