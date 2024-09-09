How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 2
With the exception of Texas Tech, Washington State's 2024 opponents that played went 4-5 this past weekend.
Portland State: Loss at Weber State (FCS), 43-16
Portland State, who lost to WSU 70-30 in Week 1, suffered its second defeat of the season in lopsided fashion to Big Sky rival Weber State on Saturday. PSU's passing offense struggled with quarterback Dante Chachere completing just 10 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings were penalized nine times for 93 yards and, despite winning both the time of possession and third down battles, came out on the wrong end of a 43-16 loss. Portland State will face South Dakota this weekend.
Texas Tech: Loss at Washington State, 37-16
Texas Tech struggled against Washington State in Pullman, losing by 21 points to the Cougars when all was said and done. Running back Tahj Brooks did not play due to an arm injury and it proved to be extremely detrimental to the Red Raiders offense which only rushed for 148 yards. QB Behren Morton did throw for 323 yards but also tossed a pair of picks, one of which led to a Cougs touchdown. In total Texas Tech turned the ball over four times and only converted one of their five fourth down attempts. They will return to Lubbock to host North Texas this Saturday.
Washington: Win vs. Eastern Michigan, 30-9
The Huskies made light work of Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday as Will Rodgers threw four touchdowns and only had five incompletions on the afternoon. Jonah Coleman eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark and the UW defense held EMU to just 3-of-14 on third down. Washington fell behind early but scored three second quarter touchdowns and never looked back. The Huskies will renew their Apple Cup rivalry with Washington State in Seattle this weekend.
San Jose State: Win at Air Force, 17-7
San Jose State prevailed over Mountain West foe Air Force in a close contest for their second win of the season. Both Nick Nash and Jackson Canaan caught touchdown passes while the Spartans defense held the Falcons to under 200 yards of total offense and just ten first downs throughout the course of the game. SJSU only rushed for 50 yards but more than made up for it in the passing game as they accumulated 262 yards. The Spartans play FBS newcomer Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon.
Boise State: Loss at Oregon, 37-34
Try as they might the Broncos could not get past Oregon in Eugene on Saturday night, losing in the closing seconds on a field goal from Ducks kicker Atticus Sappington. Star running back Ashton Jeanty was a one-man wrecking crew for BSU, rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Maddux Madsen threw 40 passes but only completed 17 of them. Boise State did force two turnovers and didn't give the ball away on their end but allowed too many big plays down the stretch. The Broncos will have a bye week before hosting Portland State on September 21.
Fresno State: Win vs. Sacramento State (FCS), 46-30
The Bulldogs had to stave off an upset-minded Sacramento State squad on Saturday night but survived by a comfortable 16 points. Mikey Keen's big day passing (358 yards and two touchdowns) helped propel Fresno State to its first win of the year. Receiver Mac Dalena played out of his mind, hauling in seven passes for 235 yards and a score. The Bulldogs offense totaled over 500 yards and the defense took the ball away three times. They'll now get ready to face New Mexico State this weekend.
Hawaii: No Game
The Rainbow Warriors had a bye week. They will face Sam Houston in Huntsville, TX this Saturday.
San Diego State: Loss vs. Oregon State, 21-0
San Diego State got blanked at home by Oregon State last weekend in what was an all-around forgettable night. Aztecs signal caller Danny O'Neil threw for 107 yards while running back Marquez Cooper led the rushing attack with 53 yards on the ground. The Beavers dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for over 41 minutes while San Diego State's own offense could hardly stay on the field. The Aztecs turn their attention to Cal next.
Utah State: Loss at USC, 48-0
#13 USC decimated Utah State on Saturday in every phase of the game and cruised to a lopsided shutout victory. Bryson Barnes was sacked three times and threw an interception while Clyde Washington coughed up a fumble. As a whole the Aggies offense was stymied to 190 total yards while their defense surrendered 548 to the Trojans. USC picked up 28 first downs while USU managed just 10. It was one of those nights in Southern California and now the Aggies will try to bounce back against in-state rival Utah.
New Mexico: No Game
The Lobos had the week off. They will see Auburn on the road this Saturday.
Oregon State: Win at San Diego State, 21-0
As mentioned earlier, Oregon State handled its business against San Diego State on the road on Saturday night. The Beavers got a solid performance from quarterback Gevani McCoy who threw for 181 yards and a touchdown. Jam Griffin ran for 89 yards and a score to lead the ground game while receiver Trent Walker averaged 11.5 yards per catch. OSU held the Aztecs to a mere seven first downs and kept them off the scoreboard wire to wire. Now the Beavs will face Oregon in the 128th edition of the Civil War.
Wyoming: Loss vs. Idaho (FCS), 17-13
Wyoming is 0-2 to start the 2024 season and the most recent loss was a tough one to swallow as FCS Idaho came into Laramie and walked out with a four-point upset win. Cowboys quarterback Evan Svoboda completed ten throws for 126 yards and the defense did a good job of locking the Vandals up, holding them to just 1-of-13 on third down. The offense had to settle for field goals more often than end zone trips, though, and it ended up making the difference. Wyoming will take on BYU this Saturday.
