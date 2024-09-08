RECAP: Washington State Run Game, Defense Lead to Win Over Texas Tech in Week Two
On a weekend where one of the pioneers of the Air Raid offense was honored at Washington State, it was ironically the rushing game and an aggressive defense that secured a Cougar victory. WSU downed Texas Tech 37-16 one day after Mike Leach was officially inducted into the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Cougars rushed for 301 yards with four touchdowns coming on the ground. Cougs' quarterback John Mateer carried 21 times for 197 yards and a touchdown, the most rushing yardage in a game by a WSU quarterback in program history.
WSU's defense was also credited with four takeaways, not including an interception on a two-point conversion attempt. The Cougs also forced Texas Tech to turn the ball over on downs four times on the day.
Washington State kicked off to start the game, but were able to recover that kick at the Texas Tech 37-yard line after it bounced off a member of the Red Raiders' return team. However, it was essentially wasted as Mateer was picked off safety Chapman Lewis two plays later.
Texas Tech punted after failing to move the ball, and the Cougs were eventually able to capitalize with a seven-yard run up the middle by Mateer for a touchdown.
The Red Raiders were able to get on the score board before the end of the first quarter, with a 37-yard field goal.
Later in the Second quarter, after the Washington State defense forced back-to-back turnovers on downs, running back Wayshawn Parker continued his hot start to his college career with a 43-yard rushing score. That was quickly followed on Texas Tech's ensuing possession by a fumble forced and recovered by Taariq Al-Uqdah and returned inside the five-yard line. Djouvensky Schlenbaker was then able to punch it in from two-yards out.
Texas Tech finally got their first touchdown of the game with 5:33 remaining in the second quarter, at the end of a six-play, 75-yard drive. Coy Eakin found Cam'Ron Valdez on a trick play that resulted in a 20-yard touchdown.
Dean Janikowski missed a 47-yard field goal try with 1:32 remaining, but it would end up not mattering much. The Cougar defense forced another turnover on Texas Tech's next possession, opening the door for Mateer to find Kyle Williams in the end zone, making it four consecutive games with a touchdown catch for Williams. Janikowski would miss the extra point attempt on that score, making the score 27-10 at the half.
Neither team would find the end zone again until the 3:13 mark in the third quarter, when Schlenbaker punched in a fourth-down rushing attempt from the one-yard line. That capped a six-play, 51-yard drive by the Cougs.
With about ten minutes remaining, Texas Tech's offense started to pick up a little steam with a touchdown pass from Behren Morton to Cameron Dickey. The two-point conversion failed, but the Red Raiders recovered the onside kick. However, it ultimately led to another turnover on downs.
Janikowski got a 25-yard field goal to add to the lead and complete the scoring day for Washington State. He finished one-for-two on Saturday while also punting five times.
Washington State start the 2024 season 2-0, but still have some of their toughest tests of the year in front of them. Their season continues on Saturday against archrival Washington in the Apple Cup at Seattle's Lumen Field. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 12:30 PM PT on FOX.
