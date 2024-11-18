How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 12
Not counting New Mexico, Washington State's 2024 foes went 3-6 last weekend.
Portland State: Loss at Montana (FCS) 28-17
The Vikings gave Big Sky foe Montana a hefty push on the road but didn't have enough to pull off an upset over the FCS' #10 ranked Grizzlies. In game that featured an odd power outage, PSU managed to hold a lead well into the third quarter. Despite that and holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes, the Viks fell short thanks in large part to five turnovers. Now at 2-8 on the season, there isn't much besides pride left to play for with one game to go.
Texas Tech: No Game
The Red Raiders did not play in Week 12.
Washington: Win vs. UCLA 31-19
The Huskies clinched bowl eligibility Friday evening, taking down UCLA at home. UW made a quarterback change after Will Rogers threw a pair of interceptions and replaced him with freshman Demond Williams. Williams proceeded to complete seven of eight pass attempts, throw a touchdown and run for 31 yards down the stretch in Washington's 12-point win. Jonah Coleman ran for 95 yards and a score while the defense forced two turnovers. The Huskies draw even at 4-4 in Big Ten play and have just one game left this regular season.
San Jose State: Loss vs. Boise State 42-21
The Spartans put #13 Boise State on upset alert early on, taking a 14-0 lead early in the second frame, but the Broncos rallied back in a big way. SJSU's defense... as most have... struggled to contain Ashton Jeanty and surrendered over 450 total yards to Boise State offense. Walker Eget had a roller coaster of a night, throwing three touchdowns but turning the ball over just as many times. Both Nick Nash and Justin Loackhart went off with each hauling in at least nine balls and going for well over 100 yards receiving. It was all for naught, however, as the Spartans lost by three scores. San Jose State is now 6-4.
Boise State: Win at San Jose State 42-21
#13 Boise State had to stage a bit of a comeback to get by San Jose State on Saturday night but by the end the Broncos walked out of California with a comfortable three-touchdown victory. Ashton Jeanty's Heisman campaign rolled on as he ran for 159 more yards and three more scores. Maddux Madsen completed 22-of-30 passes for 286 yards and a score as well. Now at 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference action, BSU is making a serious push for a College Football Playoff bid and seems well on its way to a postseason run.
Fresno State: No Game
The Bulldogs took the week off.
Hawaii: Loss at Utah State 55-10
It was a forgettable night in Logan for the Rainbow Warriors. Brayden Schager threw three interceptions and no touchdowns while backup John-Keawe Sagapolutele tossed another two. Neither QB had a touchdown throw. Landon Sims finished as Hawaii's leading rusher with just 28 yards and in total the team was flagged 12 times costing them 80 yards. It was arguably the ugliest loss of the Rainbow Warriors season so far and they dip to 4-7. With just one regular season game left Hawaii cannot clinch bowl eligibility.
San Diego State: Loss at UNLV 41-20
The Aztecs could not get much going against UNLV on Saturday. Danny O'Neil threw a pair of picks and the defense allowed over 500 yards. By halftime San Diego State was down 28-6 and it never really got better from there. Marquez Cooper did run for 97 yards but he was held out of the end zone and he was one of only two ball carriers to tote it for the Aztecs. The loss is now SDSU's seventh of the season.
Utah State: Win vs. Hawaii 55-10
Utah State's offense, which has struggled for much of the season, finally saw the explosion its been waiting for all year against Hawaii. The Aggies put up 580 total yards, 27 first downs, and seven touchdowns as they cruised by the Rainbow Warriors. Quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 255 yards and his backup, Bryson Barnes, only attempted two throws, both of which went for TDs. Rahsul Faison ran for season-best 191 yards and two scores as well. The USU defense picked off five passes and logged seven sacks to help them get their third victory of the season.
New Mexico: Win vs. Washington State 38-35
In a bit of a stunner in Albuquerque, New Mexico outshot Washington State, winning by three in the final seconds as Devon Dampier ran in for a game-sealing touchdown. After falling behind 28-14 at halftime, Dampier and company began to stage a rally. He and Eli Sanders each notched rushing TDs to tie things up. Dampier would score his game-winner after WSU took the lead back late. Dampier totaled four touchdowns and over 300 yards on his own. The Lobos are now one win away from hitting bowl eligibility after starting their season 0-4.
Oregon State: Loss at Air Force 28-0
The Beavers season hit a new low on Saturday as they got blanked by Air Force. Ben Gulbranson was unable to play and neither Gevani McCoy nor Gabarri Johnson could muster anything up in his place. As a team Oregon State managed just 175 total yards and the defense was on the field entirely too long. The Falcons had possession for over 41 minutes and ran up 410 total yards. It is now five straight losses for the Beavs who will see Washington State this weekend.
Wyoming: Loss at Colorado State 24-10
Whatever high Wyoming may have been riding after last week's win over New Mexico was promptly squashed on Friday night in Fort Collins. The Cowboys fell by two touchdowns to the Rams in a sluggish effort. Kaden Anderson completed just 13-of-30 pass attempts as the offense picked up a mere nine first downs all night. The defense gave up a pair of first quarter TDs that ended up being the difference while allowing CSU's offense to put up 446 total yards. If there were any positives to take away for Wyoming it was that they didn't turn the ball over and they were only flagged four times. Still, the Pokes fall to 2-8 on the year.
