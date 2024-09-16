How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 3
Not counting Washington, the Cougars 2024 opponents went 3-5 last weekend in thier Week 3 games.
Portland State: No Game
In an odd turn of events, Portland State had its scheduled game against fellow FCS foe South Dakota canceled due to an outbreak of Whooping Cough within the Vikings team. USD is currently ranked #6 in the FCS polls. Now PSU will instead turn its attention to Boise State.
Texas Tech: Win vs. North Texas, 66-21
The Red Raiders won big over visiting North Texas on Saturday afternoon. Everything was clicking for Behren Morton who threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Tahj Brooks is back and looked as good as usual, rushing for 109 yards and a score. Texas Tech's offense spread the wealth all over the place as eight different players, ball carriers and pass catchers alike, recorded touchdowns. Even DB Bralyn Lux notched one on a 44-yard interception return. The Mean Green surrendered a whopping 35 points in the second quarter and from that point on the backups got reps.
Washington: Loss vs. Washington State, 24-19
The Cougars prevailed the first-ever September rendition of the Apple Cup thanks to a goal line stand in the waning seconds from star linebacker Kyle Thornton. Huskies receiver Giles Jackson exploded for 162 yards on eight catches and a score but he was the only real offense UW had for most of the day. The defense surrendered 381 total yards to John Mateer and the Cougs offense but did win the turnover battle, forcing one interception. It's Washington's first loss in the Apple Cup since the 2021 season.
San Jose State: Win vs. Kennesaw State, 31-10
San Jose State made quick work of the FBS' newest squad Kennesaw State. Spartans receiver Nick Nash played out of his mind, hauling in an astonishing 17 passes for 225 yards and three scores. Signal caller Emmett Brown threw for four TDs in total and had 355 yards through the air when all was said and done. Justin Lockhart went for another 106 receiving behind Nash as well and when the final whistle blew, SJSU's offense had put up 417 yards. The defense forced three takeaways and had the Owls buried by halftime.
Boise State: No Game
The Broncos had a bye week. They play Portland State on Saturday.
Fresno State: Win vs. New Mexico State, 48-0
Fresno State blanked visiting New Mexico State on Saturday night behind a strong rushing performance. Malik Sherrod carried it 15 times for 113 yards and a score while Bryson Donelson got another 12 touches for 58 yards. The Bulldogs defense also came to play, holding the Aggies to just ten first downs, only three third down conversions and 138 total yards. They also forced a combined three interceptions from NMSU quarterbacks Parker Awad and Deuce Hogan.
Hawaii: Loss at Sam Houston, 31-13
The Rainbow Warriors had a day they'd rather forget at Sam Houston. No Hawaii running back mustered more than 24 yards on the ground and quarterback Brayden Schager only threw one touchdown. Penalties were a huge issue as the team was flagged 14 times and lost 122 yards because of it. The Bearkats converted nearly half of their third down tries and moved the chains both times they went for it on fourth. It was a recipe for disaster for the Rainbow Warriors who now slip to 1-2 on the year.
San Diego State: Loss at California, 31-10
San Diego State struggled against Cal on Saturday evening and couldn't get much momentum going on either side of the ball. Aztecs QB Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson only completed 13 of his 39 pass attempts and threw two interceptions. He was sacked six times throughout the game. The lone touchdown came on a 40-yard catch from Jordan Napier. On top of that the Aztecs were penalized 15 times. The Golden Bears ran for 275 yards and won the time of possession battle.
Utah State: Loss vs. Utah, 38-21
The Aggies had a tough time with in-state rival #12 Utah. The Utes ran for 221 yards and passed for another 239 on the USU defense and held the ball for over 37 minutes. Rahsul Faison did have a solid night running the ball, going for 115 yards, but Bryson Barnes' two interceptions proved to be too much to overcome. The Aggies were outscored 21-7 in the second half and fall to 1-2 on the young season.
New Mexico: Loss at Auburn, 45-19
As many thought they might, Auburn ran rough shot all over New Mexico in Jordan-Hare on Saturday night. The Tigers put up over 500 yards of offense on the Lobos defense and, while quarterback Devon Dampier did manage to throw for 291 yards, he struggled with turnovers. Dampier threw two picks, both of which led to Auburn scores. New Mexico could not get out of its own way as they were flagged 16 times. Despite it being close at the half, the Tigers went on to score 28 in the final 30 mintues to run away with it. The Lobos are still winless.
Oregon State: Loss vs. Oregon, 49-14
The Civil War did not go Oregon State's way. #9 Oregon dominated from start to finish, slicing through the Beavers defense for 546 yards and 49 points. OSU was held scoreless in the second half but didn't turn the ball over. Beavers QB Gevani McCoy threw for 172 yards while receiver Trent Walker caught eight passes. The offense did all it could but was unable to match what the Ducks brought to the table with Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson. With Washington State still unbeaten, it was the Pac-12's first loss of the season.
Wyoming: Loss vs. BYU, 34-14
Wyoming hosted and lost handedly to BYU last weekend. Evan Svoboda had a quiet day, throwing no touchdowns and an interception. Things didn't go a whole lot better for the backs or receivers either with the Svoboda being the leading rusher at just 32 yards. The Cougars did whatever they wanted through the air, passing for 318 yards on the Cowboys defense. Punter Jack Culbreath was on the field too much, having to boot it away eight times. The only real positive Wyoming took away was how their defense rose to the occasion on third down as they turned BYU away nine times. Fourth down, however, was a different story as the Cougars converted all three of their tries.
More Reading Material From On SI
Postgame Press: Washington State Wins the Apple Cup, 24-19
RECAP: Cougars Win 2024 Apple Cup 24-19, Move To 3-0
Freshman RB Wayshawn Parker Becoming a Weapon for the Washington State Offense