How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 6
Washington State, along with three of its opponents this season, did not play last weekend. The ones who did went 6-3.
Portland State: Loss vs. UC Davis (FCS) 27-26
Portland State suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Big Sky rival UC Davis on Saturday. Despite leading for the most of the game, the Vikings came up one points short. Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings zipped a pass to Trent Tompkins as time expired for a 11-yard touchdown that won the game. PSU's Dante Chachere threw for 259 yards and three TDs while the defense forced two turnovers. It was Portland State's best showing so far in 2024 but the end result was the same as the Vikings fall to 0-5 on the year.
Texas Tech: Win at Arizona 28-22
The Red Raiders picked up win number five, beating new Big 12 foe Arizona on the road. Tahj Brooks ran for three touchdowns and the defense picked off two passes from Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita. In spite of being outgained, losing the time of possession battle, turning the ball over twice and getting flagged six times, Texas Tech was able to hold on. A 41-yard Gino Garcia field goal with under three minutes left gave them the lead they would not relinquish. The Red Raiders are now 3-0 in conference play and their only loss this season came to Washington State in Week 2.
Washington: Win vs. Michigan 27-17
The statement win of the weekend came from Washington in Seattle on Saturday night. The unranked Huskies knocked off #10 Michigan in a rematch of last year's national championship game thanks to a solid night from Will Rogers. The UW quarterback threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines took their only lead of the evening on a third-quarter touchdown but, after Grady Gross tied things up with a 28-yard field goal, Washington jumped back up on a Jonah Coleman push into the end zone. Gross iced the game later in the fourth and the Huskies fans stormed the field.
San Jose State: Win vs. Nevada 35-31
Visiting Nevada gave San Jose State all it could handle but the Spartans were able to stave off the pesky Wolfpack with a little trickery from Nick Nash in the closing minute. SJSU's star wideout tossed the game-winning touchdown pass to Jabari Bates with 50 seconds left. It capped a night in which usual-starter Emmett Brown was replaced with backup Walker Eget. Both Brown and Eget threw for well over 100 yards and neither tossed a pick. Nash led all Spartan pass catchers with five receptions for 75 yards. San Jose State is now 2-0 in its Mountain West games this season.
Boise State: Win vs. Utah State 62-30
Ashton Jeanty continues to wow college football fans as he put down yet another monster performance in #21 Boise State's blowout win over Utah State. The star running back rumbled for 186 yards and three more touchdowns, brining his season total up to 1,031 yards and 16 TDs. What's more impressive is that he hasn't even played five full games. The Broncos as a team put up nearly 600 total yards of offense and eight touchdowns including a 96-yard kick return house call from Dylan Riley. BSU is now 4-1 with a perfect 1-0 record against the Mountain West.
Fresno State: No Game
Washington State's next opponent, Fresno State, did not play last weekend. Like the Cougars, the Bulldogs had a Week 6 bye.
Hawaii: Loss at San Diego State 24-27
In its first conference matchup of the year Hawaii gave San Diego State a heck of a run but could not quite finish the deal. Quarterback Brayden Schager tossed three touchdowns but the rushing attack was held in check. Landon Sims was the leading rusher with just 36 yards. Overall the offense didn't have a bad night as they outgained the Aztecs and converted more third downs. The defense, though, could not force any takeaways and allowed San Diego State to convery all three of the fourth downs in tried.
San Diego State: Win vs. Hawaii 27-24
The Aztecs got it done against Hawaii at home behind a strong showing from running back Marquez Cooper and signal caller Danny O'Neil. The duo accounted for over 300 yards from scrimmage and scored all three of the team's touchdowns. Cooper was the only ball carrier San Diego State had but he was all they needed, rushing for 109 yards on 30 carries. The defense rose up for a big fourth down stop late to squash any hope of a Rainbow Warrior rally and now the Aztecs are 1-0 in the Mountain West portion of their slate.
Utah State: Loss at Boise State 62-30
It was a night to forget for the Aggies on the road at Boise State. The USU defense had no answers for anything the Broncos threw their way, specifically for Ashton Jeanty. BSU scored a whopping 35 second quarter points and put the game out of reach early. Getting penalized seven times didn't help matters any nor did turning the ball over on downs twice. Five games in and Utah State still only has one victory to show.
New Mexico: No Game
The Lobos sat idle in Week 6. They'll battle Air Force at home this Saturday.
Oregon State: Win vs. Colorado State 39-31
OSU secured its fourth win of the year with an eight-point 2OT thriller over Colorado State last weekend. Gevani McCoy may not have passed for any touchdowns but he ran for three while running back Anthony Hankerson notched two more. The offense was great at keeping drives alive, converting 50% (8-of-16) of their third downs and going a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth. The Beavers defense gave up a lot but, when it mattered most in the late stages, they held CSU not once but twice on fourth and goal after a pass interference call gave the Rams a second chance. Oregon State is now 4-1.
Wyoming: No Game
No game for Wyoming this week as they got extra time off to prepare for San Diego State.
More Reading Material From On SI
RECRUITING: Washington State QB Target Commits To Iowa For 2026
Washington State Bowl Projections Keep Cougs on West Coast Through Five Weeks
Who Are the Sacramento State Hornets? Will they Join The Pac-12 Conference?