How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 9
Outside of the Cougars most recent opponent, San Diego State, Washington State's 2024 foes went 4-6 in Week 9.
Portland State: No Game
The Vikings did not play last weekend.
Texas Tech: Loss at TCU 35-34
Texas Tech had a 17-point third-quarter lead but couldn't hold on to it as TCU stormed back to hand the Red Raiders their second loss of the season. Josh Hoover tossed two touchdown passes in the final nine minutes to seal the deal for the Horned Frogs. Texas Tech QB Behren Morton got injured and true freshman Will Hammond had to step in under center. Neither Hammond threw for 121 yards and a score on ten completed balls. Tahj Brooks ran for 121 yards as well but two untimely fumbles on the Red Raiders final two drives buried any chance of stealing the win.
Washington: Loss at Indiana 31-17
#13 Indiana proved to be too much for the visting Huskies and having 'College Gameday' in town only amped the crowd up more, making it all the harder on UW. Will Rogers threw two interceptions and the ground game couldn't muster up much either. The Hoosiers got the lead on a long D'Angelo Ponds pick six and never really looked back. Washington dips to 4-4 on the year and just 2-3 in Big Ten play. Indiana remains undefeated with the win.
San Jose State: Loss at Fresno State 33-10
SJSU had a rough day in Fresno. Three different players attempted passes throughout the game with the Bulldogs and all three were picked off at least once with usual starter Walker Eget throwing two interceptions. The Spartans scored their lone touchdown just 56 seconds into the game then did practically nothing for the rest of the evening. The defense gave up over 400 yards and was on the field far too long. San Jose State, which is 5-3 now, is 3-2 in Mountain West action and is still trying to get bowl-eligible.
Boise State: Win at UNLV 29-24
Outside of their lone loss to Oregon, #17 Boise State ran into its biggest test of the season thus far against UNLV but passed on Friday night. Ashton Jeanty ran for 128 yards on 33 carries (a relatively quiet night by his standards) and found the end zone once. Trailing by one as the fourth quarter began, the Broncos defense locked down and held the Rebels scoreless for the final 15 minutes. The offense strung together a beautiful game-ending drive at the end that ate up over eight minutes and BSU is now 6-1.
Fresno State: Win vs. San Jose State 33-10
The Bulldogs defense had a heyday with the visiting Spartans on Saturday evening, forcing four turnovers (all interceptions) and holding SJSU to just 101 rushing yards. Mikey Keene threw three touchdowns and went for 275 yards. Jalen Moss hauled in two scores and led the receivers with 85 yards on six snags. Fresno State is now on a two-game winning streak and has improved to 5-3 on the season.
Hawaii: Win vs. Nevada 34-13
Hawaii finally got its first victory over an FBS opponent on Saturday night, taking down visiting Nevada handedly. The Rainbow Warriors defense was tremendous, keeping the Wolfpack off the scoreboard until the third quarter. Brayden Schager ran for 120 yards and all four of the team's touchdowns while throwing for another 153 yards. The win snaps a three-game losing skid for Hawaii and marks the first in Mountain West play.
San Diego State: Loss vs. Washington State 29-26
The Cougars scored 15 points in the final 12 minutes to rally and take down the Aztecs. San Diego State signal caller Danny O'Neil threw an untimely pick to WSU's Taariq Al-Uqdah to help set up the comeback. Marquez Cooper rushed for two TDs and Nate Bennett hauled in another but it wasn't quite enough. It also didn't help that the Aztecs allowed Cougs D lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh to log three sacks. San Diego State falls to 3-4.
Utah State: Win at Wyoming 27-25
It took the Aggies nearly two months but they finally have a second one in the win column. Utah State bested Wyoming on the road behind a big night from running back Rahsul Faison who ran for 131 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Petras was solid through the air, throwing for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A 40-yard Tanner Cragun field goal as time expired iced it and USU has improved to 2-6.
New Mexico: Loss at Colorado State 17-6
The game with CSU was gridlocked for quite a while before the Rams broke it open with two big plays in the second quarter. An 82-yard punt return from Kobe Johnson proved to be too much for the Lobos to overcome as they see their three-game winning streak come to a close. Devon Dampier threw two picks and fumbled twice. New Mexico never did break the goal line and the game was never really in-hand. The Lobos slip to 2-2 in conference play and 3-5 overall.
Oregon State: Loss at California 44-7
It was another really ugly showing for Oregon State signal caller Gevani McCoy against former Pac-12 foe Cal and a QB change seems to be underway because of it. McCoy completed just two passes and had a pick before getting benched in the second quarter. OSU didn't fare a whole lot better with Ben Gulbranson in there, though, and still didn't score until the game was already well out of reach in the fourth. The Beavers defense surrendered nearly 500 yards and didn't get to Golden Bears QB Fernando Mendoza once. Oregon State is now 4-4.
Wyoming: Loss vs. Utah State 27-25
It was not Wyoming's best showing on Saturday night against Utah State at home. It seemed as though kicker John Haoyland had the game-winner with under two to play when he made a 31-yard field goal. The Aggies, though, got themselves in range to kick the actual game-winner as the clock hit zeroes. Evan Svoboda barely played and when he was in, didn't play well, tossing an interception and completing just two throws. Sam Scott did run for 115 yards but that was about all the Cowboys had going for them. Wyoming is 1-7.
