RECAP: Washington State Rallies From Behind To Beat San Diego State 29-26, Move To 7-1
Washington State's seventh win of the season came in thrilling fashion Saturday night, as the Cougs overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up a 29-26 win over San Diego State.
John Mateer threw two touchdowns and ran for two, marking the fourth time this season that he was responsible for at least four touchdowns. The Cougar quarterback completed 19 passes on 27 attempts for 257 yards on the night. He also led WSU in rushing on the night, carrying 21 times for 42 yards.
Defensive standouts included Buddha Al-Uqdah (three tackles, interception) and Ansel Din-Mbuh (three sacks).
It was a game of many momentum shifts, with both teams converting less than half of their third and fourth-down chances.
The Cougars kicked off to start the game, but quickly forced an Aztec punt. WSU quickly got on the board with a flea-flicker play, where Mateer found a wide-open Cooper Mathers for a 24-yard touchdown. A 22-yard rush on a reverse to Kyle Williams set it up.
San Diego State quickly worked to move the ball downfield, helped along by a successful fake punt. That put them in position for a 46-yard field goal.
WSU made it to the Aztecs’ 30-yard line, but turned it over on downs when they failed to convert a fourth-and-three.
On SDSU’s next possession, Ansel Din-Mbuh sacked Aztec starting quarterback Danny O’Neil, who exited the game with a shoulder injury. Running back Cam Davis made up for it a few moments later with a 38-yard rush deep into WSU territory. That drive ended in the closing seconds of the first quarter with a 28-yard field goal.
Washington State started the second quarter by mounting a drive into the red zone, aided by a pass interference penalty that wiped away a San Diego State interception. Mateer converted a fourth-and-goal on the one-yard line with a QB sneak into the end zone.
The Cougar defense then forced a turnover on downs with 4:26 remaining in the first half, when Keith Brown and Stephen Hall stopped Marquez Cooper in the back field on a fourth-and-two.However, the Cougar offense had a turnover-on-downs of their own to give the ball right back.
O’Neil returned to the game at that point to complete three passes in a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive capped by a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Marquez Cooper. The Aztecs would fail to convert the extra point due to a wild snap, giving WSU a two-point lead heading into the half.
The start of the second half included four punts. On the fourth, Tony Freeman could not field the punt cleanly, and the Aztecs recovered the ball in WSU territory. SDSU took the lead with a 27-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Jordan Napier to Nate Bennett on a trick play.
WSU’s offense was stopped again on their next possession, moving the ball just four yards in five plays. The Aztecs seized the opportunity to mount another touchdown drive, this time going 69 yards in 11 plays with Cooper diving into the end zone for a one-yard rushing score. That gave SDSU a 26-14 lead in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.
Then, for the second straight week, Mateer found Carlos Hernandez on a long touchdown, this time from 34 yards out. That capped an 80-yard drive that lasted just four plays as the Cougs cut the lead to five.
San Diego State looked set to extend their lead further, but Buddha Al-Uqdah picked off O’Neil deep in WSU territory to give the Cougs the ball with 8:30 remaining. Mateer powered down the field in seven plays, picking up his second rushing touchdown of the night. Mateer then caught a pass in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion.
The Cougar defense forced a third-and-long on the ensuing possession, which linebacker Kyle Thornton turned into a fourth down and another punt attempt by keeping the ball out of the San Diego State receiver’s hands. Whether or not Thornton made contact with the receiver early may be a point of contention, depending on who you ask.
The Cougs took over up 29-26 with two minutes remaining. WSU needed two first downs to secure the win, but picked up just one, lining up to punt with 28 seconds remaining. Dean Janikowski got the punt off with nobody back to return for San Diego State. But, SDSU was called for roughing the kicker, giving WSU a first down and the win.
Off to their first 7-1 start since 2018, the Cougars are on a bye next week. They'll return to action on November 9 at home against Utah State. Kickoff time has not been finalized for that matchup yet.
More Reading Material From On SI
Jake Dickert Reflects on Getting Washington State Bowl Eligible in 2024
RECRUITING: Top-25 Illinois Safety Commits to Washington State's 2025 Class
Interview with 2026 Washington State Basketball Commit Brayden Kyman