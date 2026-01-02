How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared During Bowl Season

The college football season is now officially over for Washington State and all but one of its opponents from this year's slate. Only Ole Miss is still playing at the time of this article's publication. While WSU was busy picking up its first bowl win in seven years in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over future Pac-12 enemy Utah State, its counterparts were taking part in several bowl and Playoff games of their own. They ended up going 6-3 in those contests when all was said and done. Only Ole Miss is still playing. Here's how it panned out for everyone on the '25 schedule.

Idaho: No Game

The Vandals season ended back in November as they missed the FCS playoffs with a 4-8 overall record. Idaho finished ninth in the Big Sky.

San Diego State: Loss vs. North Texas 49-47

The Aztecs gave it everything they had in the New Mexico Bowl's closing stages but could not quite rally enough to get past North Texas. San Diego State fell behind 42-20 before dropping 27 points in the fourth quarter. Still, UNT prevailed in the end, though. Junior Kyle Crum got the start at quarterback and threw for 169 yards and a score along with two picks. Bert Emmanuel Jr. carried the load for the offense, rushing for 170 yards on 11 totes and broke the plane twice. Dalesean Staley totaled 13 tackles on the other side. The Aztecs end their season at 9-4 and have still not won a bowl game since 2021.

North Texas: Win vs. San Diego State 49-47

The Mean Green's sensational 2025 season ended on a high note with a thrilling victory in the New Mexico Bowl. They had to stave off an epic comeback bid from San Diego State who scored 27 points in the final 15 minutes but managed to escape with a narrow 49-47 win over the Aztecs. UNT got one last big showing from both quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. Mestemaker threw for three touchdowns while Hawkins rumbled for 198 yards and two scores, brinign his season total up to 1.434 yards and a staggering 25 TDs. Both will enter the transfer portal. North Texas closes its year 12-2, their best mark since becoming a Division I program.

Washington: Win vs. Boise State 38-10

Washington kicked off bowl season with a dominant win over Boise State in the LA Bowl. Demond Williams Jr. went off for four passing touchdowns and had no picks while Denzel Boston and Quentin Moore combined for 158 receiving yards and two scores. The defense was all over Broncos signal callers Max Cutforth and Maddux Madsen, forcing a combined five interceptions between the two and logging three sacks. It was an all-around smothering performance from the Huskies who wrap up their campaign at 9-4. It was UW's first bowl win since the 2023 Sugar Bowl.

Colorado State: No Game

The Rams did not qualify for a bowl this year, finishing the season with a 2-10 record. CSU came in 12th in the Mountain West.

Ole Miss: Win vs. Tulane 41-10 then Win vs. Georgia 39-34

Ole Miss, in spite of all the turbulence from the Lane Kiffin departure, has found its way to the CFP semifinals after an epic win over over SEC rival Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night. After toppling Tulane in the first round, the Rebels kept their run going in New Orleans when kicker Lucas Carneiro nailed a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds. Trinidad Chambliss was excellent against the Bulldogs, completing 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. At one point he had a Sugar Bowl record 13 straight completions. Kewan Lacey finished with two scores as well and was one yard shy of 100. The Rebels, who are now 13-1, will take on Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday for a spot in the national championship.

Virginia: Win vs. Missouri 13-7

Virginia is the 2025 Gator Bowl champions after taking down Missouri in a low-scoring contest in Jacksonville. The Cavaliers got it done behind a 198-yard passing performance from Chandler Morris and a solid day from running back Harrison Waylee who ran for 68 yards and a score on 20 carries. The defense stopped the Tigers on third down nine times and thwarted their passing game to just 101 yards. UVA also dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for nearly 39 minutes of game time. Virginia finishes 11-3 overall.

Toledo: Loss vs. Louisville 27-22

Try as they might, Toledo could not quite overcome Louisville in the Boca Raton Bowl. With Tucker Gleason not playing, freshman Kalieb Osborne got the nod under center and threw for 167 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 77 yards. A 19-point fourth quarter scoring barrage was not enough to propel the Rockets to a win, though. Junior Vandeross III caught seven passes and Chip Trayanum found the end zone once. Toledo watches its 2025 season end with a 8-5 record but has extended its streak of making a bowl game for the fifth straight year.

Oregon State: No Game

Oregon State failed to reach a bowl game, winning just two games this fall.

Louisiana Tech: Win vs. Coastal Carolina 23-14

It took a 17-point rally in the fourth quarter but Louisiana Tech won the Independence Bowl over Coastal Carolina to finish 8-5 on the year. Trey Kukuk did it all for the Bulldogs, going for 235 all-purpose yards and throwing for a touchdown. Marlion Jackson hauled in three catches for 87 yards and Andrew Burnette ran for a score as well. The LA Tech defense picked of Chanticleers QB Tad Hudson twice and held them to just 45 rushing yards. It was Louisiana Tech's first bowl win since 2019 and third all time Independence Bowl win.

James Madison: Loss at Oregon 51-34

The Dukes saw their remarkable 2025 season come to an end in the opening round of the College Football Playoff with a hard-fought loss to Oregon in Eugene. JMU put up over 500 yards of total offense against the Ducks with quarterback Alonza Barnett III accounting for three touchdowns. Both Justin Eaglin and Elijah Culp snagged interceptions and Trent Hendrick authored ten tackles on the defensive side while Wayne Knight rumbled for 110 yards on 17 carries. Despite falling behind 34-6 at half, James Madison punched back in the final 30 minutes. Their season ends at the 12-2 mark, the program's first ever Sun Belt championship and their first Playoff appearance.

