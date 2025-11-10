How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 11
The push for bowl season is heating up with just a few games to go and Washington State's 2025 opponents are in the thick of it like everyone else. In Week 11, those teams on WSU's docket struggled for the most part, going 3-7 in their collective games. While the Cougars sad idle, here's what their enemies did:
Idaho: Loss vs. UC Davis 28-14
The Aggies were just too much for Idaho, even within the confines of the Kibbie Dome. UC Davis put up 448 total yards on the Vandals and forced a pair of takeaways. Idaho QB Joshua Wood threw for 297 yards and had two touchdown passes, both of which went to receiver Michael Graves. That was all for naught, though, thanks to a handful miscues including a missed field goal and a fumble from Trais Higgins. The loss was Idaho's sixth of the season and fourth in Big Sky play. The Vandals will surely miss the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2020 and have just two games to go. This weekend they'll face off with Sacramento State on the road.
San Diego State: Loss at Hawaii 38-6
San Diego State suffered just its second loss of the year (the other of which came against Washington State way back in Week 2) and its first to a Mountain West opponent as Hawaii drubbed the Aztecs by 32. SDSU turned the ball over four times and allowed three passing touchdowns to Rainbow Warriors signal caller Micha Alejado. The Aztecs were dismal on third down, converting on just two of their 14 attempts (14.3%) and then went 0-of-2 on fourth down. Jayden Denegal tossed two interceptions to boot and it all resulted in arguably the ugliest showing for San Deigo State all season. Already bowl eligible, the Aztecs will try and fix things this week at home against Boise State.
North Texas: Bye
No game for UNT last week. The Mean Green will look to improve to 9-1 when it takes on UAB on Saturday.
Washington: Loss at Wisconsin 13-10
#23 Washington finally found itself in the rankings but it was short lived after a tough loss on the road at Wisconsin. The Huskies scored all ten of their points in the second quarter. Demond Williams Jr. was held to under 200 all-purpose yards and tossed one touchdown along with an interception. Denzel Boston led the UW receivers with 62 yards and Xe'ree Alexander totaled ten tackles. That was about the only notable individual performances for Washington, though. The Huskies will look to right the ship back in Seattle this weekend as they welcome in Purdue.
Colorado State: Loss vs. UNLV 42-10
Colorado State scored the first seven points on Saturday night against UNLV but then got outscored 42-3 the rest of the way in their blowout loss to the Rebels at home. The CSU defense surrendered 571 total yards and was on the field for far too long in a game that the offense had to punt six times. Even the usually-dominant Owen Long was kept to under ten tackles which is a slow night for him. All-around the Rams looked lost as they suffered their seventh loss of the year and ensured that they will not make a bowl game this year. They'll travel to New Mexico on Saturday for a date with the Lobos.
Ole Miss: Win vs. The Citadel 49-0
#6 Ole Miss made light work of The Citadel last weekend, outgaining the FCS Bulldogs 603 yards to 106 and pitching a dominant shutout. The Rebels got three touchdown throws from Trinidad Chambliss and another three on the ground from Kewan Lacey. The defense notched 13 tackles for loss and held The Citadel to a lousy 23 pass yards. They did exactly what an SEC team should do to lower-level competition as they now turn their collective attention to a much more significant matchup with Florida on Saturday.
Virginia: Loss vs. Wake Forest 16-9
#14 Virginia took an ACC loss for the first time this year as Wake Forest came in and stymied the Cavaliers. UVA turned the ball over three times and forced none on the other side. They also had trouble staying on the field, failing on third down 11 times and then twice more on fourth. No one was able to break the chalk for the Cavaliers either as the team had to settle for three field goals. It was Virginia's most quiet offensive showing of the season and they fall to 8-2 overall because of it. Up next is a big game with Duke as they try to stay afloat in the conference title race.
Toledo: Win vs. Northern Illinois 42-3
Toledo drew itself to within one game of bowl eligibility on Wednesday night with a beatdown over MAC foe Northern Illinois. The Rockets got a terrific game from quarterback Tucker Gleason who completed 25 of his 31 passes for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Trayvon Rudolph took a kick back 96 yards for a house call to put the cherry on top of what was an all around dominant performance for a Toledo team coming out of its bye week. For the third time this year, the defense held its opposition to three points or less. Now they'll try to wrap up a bowl spot this weekend with another Wednesday night game at Miami (OH).
Oregon State: Loss vs. Sam Houston 21-17
Just when things looked as though they might be finally trending in a positive direction for Oregon State, the Beavers fell flat against Sam Houston and gave the Bearkats their first win of 2025. Despite jumping out to a 17-0 lead well into the second quarter, OSU allowed 21 unanswered the rest of the way. Gabarri Johnson got the nod under center and did throw for nearly 300 yards but he also had two interceptions and no touchdowns. Anthony Hankerson ran for 166 yards and both of the Beavs' TDs but it was not enough as Oregon State dips to 2-8. The Beavers take on Tulsa next.
Louisiana Tech: Loss at Delaware 25-24
It was a hard fought game in Newark on Saturday evening but Louisiana Tech could not get by the Blue Hens in a key C-USA showdown. In spite of scoring 17 fourth-quarter points, Delaware connected on a 51-yard field goal late to snatch the win. Evan Bullock and Blake Baker both got playing time at QB but neither did much of anything. It was LA Tech's defense that was their real spark as Jacob Fields took an interception 38 yards the other way for a big score. Still, it wasn't quite enough as the Bulldogs continue to hover just outside bowl eligibility at 5-4. They'll try to secure it this week as they face Washington State.
James Madison: Win at Marshall 35-23
James Madison continued its tear through the Sun Belt on Saturday with a solid win over last year's league champion Marshall. The Dukes got another three-touchdown day from Alonza Barnett III and got rushing scores from both Wayne Knight and Jordan Fuller. Three different defenders authored double-digit stops and, despite losing both the turnover and time of possession battles, JMU never really had to sweat it out in another comfortable victory. They will try and keep it rolling this weekend when they welcome in Appalachian State.